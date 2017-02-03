ESPN settles with Jason Pierre-Paul, defends Adam Schefter’s report

Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has settled his lawsuit with ESPN, a settlement that does not require the network or Adam Schefter to apologize for their report.
In fact, ESPN issued a statement saying it stands by Schefter’s decision to tweet an image of Pierre-Paul’s medical chart, which got two hospital employees fired for violating Pierre-Paul’s privacy.
“ESPN continues to firmly believe that its reporting about Mr. Pierre-Paul’s July 2015 injury, including the use of a medical chart that definitively described the seriousness of the injury and resulting treatment, was both newsworthy and journalistically appropriate,” ESPN said in a statement today. “Despite their different points of view, the parties have agreed to amicably resolve their dispute rather than continue their litigation.”
Pierre-Paul lost part of his hand in a Fourth of July fireworks accident in 2015. Schefter used the leaked medical chart in his reporting on the seriousness of Pierre-Paul’s injury, which forced him to miss much of the 2015 season and cost him millions of dollars in salary. Presumably ESPN wrote Pierre-Paul a check to settle his suit, but financial terms of the settlement were not released.
ESPN being classless? First time for everything….
He endorsed the check with his “other” hand.
i don’t watch espn anymore
So schefter assumes no responsibility yet two hospital employees lose their jobs. I personally wish schefter had been fired, I wish JPP took this as far as possible and held schefter accountable.
So Schefter gets to “not apologize” ….. swell.
How does he feel that two idiots lost their jobs, helping him?
Of course you do… Liar
“Rapaport is hands down a better and more respectable insider than Schefter” -JPP
HIPPA was the reason two hospital employees lost their jobs. JPP should also be suing the hospital. ESPN and Schefter have no moral high ground here. They were wrong and I hope it cost them plenty.
Trust me, ESPN bucked up and that press release is part of the agreement to settle.
BSPN
lemmetalkwouldya says:
Feb 3, 2017 5:05 PM
What makes you think shifty has the decency to feel anything at all when something happens to someone else?
LOL!
Schefter eagerly leaked JPP’s medical report but will he eagerly leak how many millions he cost ESPN?
@leroysbutler,
HIPAA*.
ESPN continues to firmly believe that its reporting about Mr. Pierre-Paul’s July 2015 injury, including the use of a medical chart that definitively described the seriousness of the injury and resulting treatment, was both newsworthy and journalistically appropriate
“Newsworthy” and “journalistcially appropriate” subjective. Regardless, ESPN didn’t (basing on this article) comment on using the leaked medical records, only that it’s newsworthy, which of course is when involves a professional athlete.
The hospital employees are required by law to keep the information private. The ESPN employee is not.
This is a joke, to me. Athletes’ health issues have been reported forever and are still being reported.
Anyone remember the story of the 1980 World Series which made all the headlines and made George Brett the butt of a lot of jokes (pun intended)? It was that he was having a terrible time with hemorrhoid pain and had to leave game 2 in the 6th inning. He had minor surgery the next day and played in game 3 — and even hit a home run.
If players were to pursue not having their medical problems released, it would open up a can of worms that would rock the NFL.
Maybe they should have released an X-Ray of Paul’s head. That would have been okay because there was nothing to see.
As for ESPN and all the other sports networks, they long ago lost any semblance of respect and morals. It’s all about dollars and ratings, and if you don’t believe it, check out all the hot women in their skimpy outfits who host their shows.
Framegate-Brought to you by ESPN.
Cronballbrothergate- Also by ESPN & Rob Parker
Bomaniracebaitgate -yup, ESPN again.
Next up, HIPAAgate (not HIPPA BTW) , also brought to you by the same lying, duplicitous organization.
Pure Sleaze Shefty. Definitely the low point of your career. Hope you learn from it