ESPN settles with Jason Pierre-Paul, defends Adam Schefter’s report

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 3, 2017, 4:55 PM EST

Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has settled his lawsuit with ESPN, a settlement that does not require the network or Adam Schefter to apologize for their report.

In fact, ESPN issued a statement saying it stands by Schefter’s decision to tweet an image of Pierre-Paul’s medical chart, which got two hospital employees fired for violating Pierre-Paul’s privacy.

“ESPN continues to firmly believe that its reporting about Mr. Pierre-Paul’s July 2015 injury, including the use of a medical chart that definitively described the seriousness of the injury and resulting treatment, was both newsworthy and journalistically appropriate,” ESPN said in a statement today. “Despite their different points of view, the parties have agreed to amicably resolve their dispute rather than continue their litigation.”

Pierre-Paul lost part of his hand in a Fourth of July fireworks accident in 2015. Schefter used the leaked medical chart in his reporting on the seriousness of Pierre-Paul’s injury, which forced him to miss much of the 2015 season and cost him millions of dollars in salary. Presumably ESPN wrote Pierre-Paul a check to settle his suit, but financial terms of the settlement were not released.