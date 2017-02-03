Farewell to the “days without an arrest” meter

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2017, 1:32 PM EST

Friday’s PFT Live included a visit with Jets receiver Brandon Marshall. During my questioning of him, Marshall had a question for me. Actually it was a challenge.

He challenged me to get rid of the PFT arrest tracker. He made a solid case for moving on from keeping a running tally of who gets arrested and how many days have passed since a player or coach or league employee was arrested. So I decided after hearing him out that, 10 years later, it was time to move on from it.

Previously, my position had been that if/when the tracker ever gets to 100 days, I’ll get rid of it. It got to 60 at one point, and maybe it would have gotten to 100 at some point. But we’ll never find out. It’s gone for good.