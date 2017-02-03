 Skip to content

Farewell to the “days without an arrest” meter

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2017, 1:32 PM EST
pft-update

Friday’s PFT Live included a visit with Jets receiver Brandon Marshall. During my questioning of him, Marshall had a question for me. Actually it was a challenge.

He challenged me to get rid of the PFT arrest tracker. He made a solid case for moving on from keeping a running tally of who gets arrested and how many days have passed since a player or coach or league employee was arrested. So I decided after hearing him out that, 10 years later, it was time to move on from it.

Previously, my position had been that if/when the tracker ever gets to 100 days, I’ll get rid of it. It got to 60 at one point, and maybe it would have gotten to 100 at some point. But we’ll never find out. It’s gone for good.

Permalink 36 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: New York Jets, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
36 Responses to “Farewell to the “days without an arrest” meter”
  1. wazu says: Feb 3, 2017 1:34 PM

    Glad to know the problem is solved.

  2. leftlaneisforpassingonly says: Feb 3, 2017 1:36 PM

    Good call on getting rid of it. The point was made and heard.

  3. rwhite84 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:36 PM

    Readers enjoyed it, cowardly move to go in a more vanilla direction. All of these football websites are basically the same and it was one of very few unique features.

  4. deneb1973 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:37 PM

    Well done! I listened to the interview this morning and came away with the same feeling that it needed to go. Brandon Marshall was convincing and sincere. Kudos to a developing young man.

  5. bitw44 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:39 PM

    you could have told Brandon you would get rid of it…..if it reached 100 days.

    the fact that it was up for 10 years and never got there is absurd. You should have stood your ground

  6. bmorepositive123 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:39 PM

    Roger made you do it…

  7. daysend564 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:40 PM

    Stop making us look bad by showing how bad we look

  8. redislander10 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:41 PM

    In my fantasy football league, we have an arrest pot. Every team throws in $5 and whoever has the first player to get arrested each year on their roster wins the pot. Removing this function will make tracking this far more difficult.

  9. BIGGSHAUN says: Feb 3, 2017 1:42 PM

    Never understood the purpose. Put the same tracker up for any organization the size of the NFL, and you’ll get the same results.

    I guess it kept the knuckledragging haters happy.

  10. factschecker says: Feb 3, 2017 1:43 PM

    I’m not sure I understand how that is seen as a bad thing?

    Will there now be a “Days until the next rainbow” meter?

  11. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:43 PM

    Yup, lets help the NFL hide criminal activity by their players, coaches and staff instead of shedding more light on it.

    Got it. SMH

  12. factschecker says: Feb 3, 2017 1:44 PM

    Marshall Marshall Marshall!
    Everyone always listens to Marshall!

    -Jan Brady

  13. typingofthedead says: Feb 3, 2017 1:45 PM

    much like changing where kickoffs are from this is a change that nobody wants

  14. stampede101 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:46 PM

    He didn’t even make an “argument.” It’s not a celebration of players messing up…its just information. Not fabricated or speculated, its actual data. Doesn’t really make a difference whether its there or not. Players transgressions are still going to be reported on (and on this site). And if a player gets sideways with the law it won’t be b/c of the tracker.

  15. rasalas says: Feb 3, 2017 1:46 PM

    The plea to get rid of it would have been more meaningful if it hadn’t come from someone who has been in trouble with the law as many times as Brandon Marshall.

  16. patriots123456 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:48 PM

    Replace it with a lies by Roger meter. It might not make a week.

  17. Mike Tomlin says: Feb 3, 2017 1:49 PM

    Bring back Taco Bill!!!

  18. nbcwantsitsmoneyback says: Feb 3, 2017 1:49 PM

    I feel sad that it is gone, not because of what it stood for, but because it was an original site feature.

    It was one of those features (like Taco Bill’s Photoshop of the day) that made this website different and worth coming to everyday..!

  19. wringworm says: Feb 3, 2017 1:50 PM

    Cavin’ in to the man… I expected nothing less.

  20. uncommon1 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:51 PM

    I’m guessing here, but I would imagine that there are approximately 150 players/coaches/trainers etc. per team. Between the teams and the league Office there are probably only 1500 to 2000 people that would qualify to reset the “days without an arrest meter”. 2000 gainfully employed, educated people and they never made it more than 60 days without an arrest. The Criminal Justice System has its flaws, no doubt. But the real problem is that too many Americans just can’t abide by the law.

  21. bobthebillsfan says: Feb 3, 2017 1:52 PM

    Replace it with a fine counter – similar to the national debt clock.

  22. raiderrob21 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:52 PM

    Horrible decision. Taking advice from Brandon Marshall? Wow! Not only is it an entertaining feature, it can also be used as a teaching tool to kids to show them to do a little research on the guys they look up to. Derek Carr is a good role model to look up to. Brandon Marshall??????

  23. drunkraider says: Feb 3, 2017 1:53 PM

    I think you need to take a step back and think about this for a second.

    You are taking advice from Brandon Marshall.

    let that sink in.

  24. trabbit55 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:53 PM

    What’s the reasoning, though? Can you clarify what Brandon Marshall’s compelling argument was?

  25. jimmyjohns01 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:54 PM

    It’s kind of unrealistic anyway and I don’t think it proves anything. Considering the number of players and staff, there’s bound to be an arrest within 100 days, even 60 days. It’s not like we’re looking at a group of senators.

  26. weepingjebus says: Feb 3, 2017 1:55 PM

    Days without a concussion meter?

  27. patriotsdefense says: Feb 3, 2017 1:57 PM

    Clearly the shame worked if players noticed. There should be a public record at least. Keep the blotter for the public good.

  28. akira1971 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:58 PM

    It was stupid in the first place.

    53 players x 32 teams = 1,696
    16 coaches x 32 teams = 512

    Do you seriously expect 2,208 individuals to be perfect little angels? Throw in the team staff, trainers, NFL Network employees, head office, etc. the tracker was based on probably over 5,000 normal people.

    Just dumb.

  29. racksie says: Feb 3, 2017 2:00 PM

    bitw44 says:
    Feb 3, 2017 1:39 PM

    you could have told Brandon you would get rid of it…..if it reached 100 days.

    the fact that it was up for 10 years and never got there is absurd. You should have stood your ground

    ——————————————————
    I am with bitw44. If Brandon Marshall wanted it gone so bad he should have challenged his co-workers to keep themselves out of trouble.

  30. ishallcomment says: Feb 3, 2017 2:00 PM

    100 days.

    Keep the dream alive, don’t give in.

  31. xdolfan says: Feb 3, 2017 2:01 PM

    I love me some Brandon Marshall.

  32. ggexe says: Feb 3, 2017 2:01 PM

    Replace it with “Days till the return of the Days Since Last Arrest Tracker Tracker” :-p

  33. tvguy22 says: Feb 3, 2017 2:01 PM

    No arrest counter = no arrests. Simple.

  34. joetoronto says: Feb 3, 2017 2:02 PM

    Replace it with a lies by Roger meter. It might not make a week.

    —–

    Patriots are playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Quit whining.

  35. coloradocowboy says: Feb 3, 2017 2:03 PM

    NNNNNnnnnnnnnnnnnnooooooooooooooooooo!

    The “Turd Watch” is the feature that first brought me to PFT.

    Man, I miss those All-Turd Teams.

  36. breadmeatcheese says: Feb 3, 2017 2:05 PM

    well maybe their can be a purple drank suspension meter now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!