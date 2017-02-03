Farewell to the “days without an arrest” meter

Friday’s PFT Live included a visit with Jets receiver Brandon Marshall. During my questioning of him, Marshall had a question for me. Actually it was a challenge.
He challenged me to get rid of the PFT arrest tracker. He made a solid case for moving on from keeping a running tally of who gets arrested and how many days have passed since a player or coach or league employee was arrested. So I decided after hearing him out that, 10 years later, it was time to move on from it.
Previously, my position had been that if/when the tracker ever gets to 100 days, I’ll get rid of it. It got to 60 at one point, and maybe it would have gotten to 100 at some point. But we’ll never find out. It’s gone for good.
Glad to know the problem is solved.
Good call on getting rid of it. The point was made and heard.
Readers enjoyed it, cowardly move to go in a more vanilla direction. All of these football websites are basically the same and it was one of very few unique features.
Well done! I listened to the interview this morning and came away with the same feeling that it needed to go. Brandon Marshall was convincing and sincere. Kudos to a developing young man.
you could have told Brandon you would get rid of it…..if it reached 100 days.
the fact that it was up for 10 years and never got there is absurd. You should have stood your ground
Roger made you do it…
Stop making us look bad by showing how bad we look
In my fantasy football league, we have an arrest pot. Every team throws in $5 and whoever has the first player to get arrested each year on their roster wins the pot. Removing this function will make tracking this far more difficult.
Never understood the purpose. Put the same tracker up for any organization the size of the NFL, and you’ll get the same results.
I guess it kept the knuckledragging haters happy.
I’m not sure I understand how that is seen as a bad thing?
Will there now be a “Days until the next rainbow” meter?
Yup, lets help the NFL hide criminal activity by their players, coaches and staff instead of shedding more light on it.
Got it. SMH
Marshall Marshall Marshall!
Everyone always listens to Marshall!
-Jan Brady
much like changing where kickoffs are from this is a change that nobody wants
He didn’t even make an “argument.” It’s not a celebration of players messing up…its just information. Not fabricated or speculated, its actual data. Doesn’t really make a difference whether its there or not. Players transgressions are still going to be reported on (and on this site). And if a player gets sideways with the law it won’t be b/c of the tracker.
The plea to get rid of it would have been more meaningful if it hadn’t come from someone who has been in trouble with the law as many times as Brandon Marshall.
Replace it with a lies by Roger meter. It might not make a week.
Bring back Taco Bill!!!
I feel sad that it is gone, not because of what it stood for, but because it was an original site feature.
It was one of those features (like Taco Bill’s Photoshop of the day) that made this website different and worth coming to everyday..!
Cavin’ in to the man… I expected nothing less.
I’m guessing here, but I would imagine that there are approximately 150 players/coaches/trainers etc. per team. Between the teams and the league Office there are probably only 1500 to 2000 people that would qualify to reset the “days without an arrest meter”. 2000 gainfully employed, educated people and they never made it more than 60 days without an arrest. The Criminal Justice System has its flaws, no doubt. But the real problem is that too many Americans just can’t abide by the law.
Replace it with a fine counter – similar to the national debt clock.
Horrible decision. Taking advice from Brandon Marshall? Wow! Not only is it an entertaining feature, it can also be used as a teaching tool to kids to show them to do a little research on the guys they look up to. Derek Carr is a good role model to look up to. Brandon Marshall??????
I think you need to take a step back and think about this for a second.
You are taking advice from Brandon Marshall.
let that sink in.
What’s the reasoning, though? Can you clarify what Brandon Marshall’s compelling argument was?
It’s kind of unrealistic anyway and I don’t think it proves anything. Considering the number of players and staff, there’s bound to be an arrest within 100 days, even 60 days. It’s not like we’re looking at a group of senators.
Days without a concussion meter?
Clearly the shame worked if players noticed. There should be a public record at least. Keep the blotter for the public good.
It was stupid in the first place.
53 players x 32 teams = 1,696
16 coaches x 32 teams = 512
Do you seriously expect 2,208 individuals to be perfect little angels? Throw in the team staff, trainers, NFL Network employees, head office, etc. the tracker was based on probably over 5,000 normal people.
Just dumb.
I am with bitw44. If Brandon Marshall wanted it gone so bad he should have challenged his co-workers to keep themselves out of trouble.
100 days.
Keep the dream alive, don’t give in.
I love me some Brandon Marshall.
Replace it with “Days till the return of the Days Since Last Arrest Tracker Tracker” :-p
No arrest counter = no arrests. Simple.
Replace it with a lies by Roger meter. It might not make a week.
Patriots are playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Quit whining.
NNNNNnnnnnnnnnnnnnooooooooooooooooooo!
The “Turd Watch” is the feature that first brought me to PFT.
Man, I miss those All-Turd Teams.
well maybe their can be a purple drank suspension meter now.