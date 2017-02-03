Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2017, 8:55 AM EST

Former Bills WR Andre Reed thinks Bill Belichick may take a page from the Giants’ Super Bowl XXV game plan.

Steve Mariucci shared how Dolphins coach Adam Gase convinced him to give him a chance as a coach.

A look at how the Patriots defensive line matches up with the Falcons offensive line.

QB Deshaun Watson said he “wouldn’t mind” being drafted by the Jets.

No Ravens players rank in the Top 50 in merchandise sales.

Bengals WR A.J. Green wants the Bengals to re-sign T Andrew Whitworth.

Kyle Shanahan discussed his departure from the Browns after one year on their staff.

Terry Bradshaw asked if Lady Gaga’s grandmother is single after learning she’s a Steelers fan.

Texans G.M. Rick Smith said you can never have enough cornerbacks when asked about re-signing A.J. Bouye.

What’s next for the Colts at punter?

The Jaguars may be celebrating a Hall of Famer on Saturday night.

Titans LB Avery Williamson is showing off his culinary skills.

Former Broncos RB Terrell Davis is up for the Hall of Fame again this weekend.

Scott Pioli has made it back to the Super Bowl with the Falcons after leaving the Chiefs.

Charles Woodson still harbors bad feelings about the Raiders’ 2001 playoff loss to the Patriots.

The Chargers didn’t find a spot for DE Dwight Freeney after two years with the team.

Emmitt Smith thinks Tony Romo should remain with the Cowboys.

Dan Quinn grew up in New Jersey and his earliest football memories are of the 1980s Giants.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz is happy that quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo is sticking around for another year.

QB Kirk Cousins explained why a long-term deal with the Redskins didn’t make sense last year.

Mike Singletary said he has an “awkward” relationship with the Bears, but wants to see the team do well.

The Lions are getting new video boards at Ford Field.

A look back at the 1996 Packers.

Vikings president Mark Wilf is promising a grand Super Bowl in Minneapolis in 2018.

DT Grady Jarrett has a chance to win the Super Bowl with the Falcons, something that his father Jesse Tuggle couldn’t do.

WR Jerricho Cotchery has no regrets about his decision to retire after the Panthers’ Super Bowl loss last year.

Saints QB Drew Brees wants to see the team get off to a fast start next season.

Will the Buccaneers try for more offensive weapons in the draft?

LB Daryl Washington hasn’t played since 2013, but talk about a possible return to the Cardinals from suspension persists.

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips wrote on Twitter that “Rams have the only staff with DC on Medicare and HC in Daycare.”

Stanford coach David Shaw thinks college teammate John Lynch will succeed as 49ers General Manager.

Former Seahawks S Kenny Easley hopes to get the nod from Hall of Fame voters this weekend.