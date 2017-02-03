Johnny Manziel to volunteer for drug testing as he hopes for comeback

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 3, 2017, 4:11 PM EST

Johnny Manziel is saying all the right things as he tries to make an NFL comeback. He may also be doing something about it.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the former Cleveland washout plans to volunteer for drug testing in an effort to convince teams he’s serious.

Since he’s not in the league, he’s not subject to the league’s drug policy and wasn’t taking tests. He was suspended four games last year for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and has admitted he was “lost in the sauce,” but is sober now — without the benefit of a rehab program.

If he’s signed by a team, he’d be back in stage two of the program, and subject to random testing, but this is at least an apparent effort to show he’s in a position to compete for a roster spot.

He’s also working with quarterback tutor George Whitfield to get back into some degree of football shape.

The former Cleveland first-rounder has many hurdles to clear before he gets back on the field (including potential punishment for a domestic violence incident with his former girlfriend), but turning in a clear sample is a decent first step.