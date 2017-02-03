Johnny Manziel would treat preseason game “like the Super Bowl” if given another chance

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 3, 2017, 1:06 AM EST

After being a first round pick of the Cleveland Browns just three years ago, Johnny Manziel spectacularly washed out of the league due to numerous incidents off the field with drugs and alcohol.

If he gets another chance with an NFL team, he isn’t planning on squandering the opportunity.

“I just want to get back on the field,” Manziel said to Will Brinson and John Breech of CBS Sports at an autograph session at a mall in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas on Thursday. “If I played in a preseason game, I’d treat it like the Super Bowl.”

Manziel hasn’t played since Week 16 of the 2015 season. He missed the final game of the year with a concussion and reportedly took a trip to Las Vegas for the weekend instead. After his first season with the Browns, he spent more than 10 weeks in rehab that temporarily got his life back on track. It derailed again in 2015 before he was released by the Browns.

Manziel deleted his Twitter account and has recently tried to keep a more subdued profile. He claims to have sobered up on his own and is hoping someone will give him another chance to play football again. The Browns gave him two chances where he failed miserably. He had just one game with multiple touchdown passes and won just two of eight career starts.

Getting another NFL team to take a chance on him will be incredibly difficult, but at least he seems to be giving himself the best chance possible of coaxing an opportunity from someone.