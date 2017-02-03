Josh McDaniels may be called to testify in Aaron Hernandez trial

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 3, 2017, 8:29 AM EST

Josh McDaniels has talked a lot about the Falcons and his own future, but he may soon have to take on a topic of life-and-death importance.

According to Bob McGovern of the Boston Herald, McDaniels could be on the witness stand during the upcoming double-murder trail of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, according to documents from his legal team.

While asking for a delay of three months, Hernandez’s defense lawyers revealed a list of eight potential witnesses, including the Patriots offensive coordinator.

“The Commonwealth alleges the defendant sent a text message to Mr. McDaniels showing him another tattoo that he received at the same time from tattoo artist David Nelson with the letters ‘CBS/WBS/IWBTG,’” the motion reads. “According to the Commonwealth, it expects Mr. McDaniels to testify [if called] as to the meaning of those letters.”

Defense attorney Ronald Sullivan said they had not had an opportunity to interview McDaniels, since he’s presumably “unavailable to the defense investigators because he is now preparing his team to compete in the Super Bowl.”

Hernandez is already serving life without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin L. Lloyd.