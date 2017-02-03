Kirk Cousins: New deal will help me emerge as a leader

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was always a laid-back guy, but the “You Like That?” side sometimes emerges.
And if he gets a long-term deal from his team, he thinks it will come out more often.
Via the Washington Post, Cousins said in an interview on ESPN 980 that a contract would allow him to be himself.
“There’s a side of me that people don’t understand,” Cousins said. “I remember in the Vikings game, when I reacted to what I thought was a pass interference and was all emotional about it, I got a lot of questions after, ‘Why so much emotion?’ I thought to myself, well, that’s who I am. That’s how I would normally react. I think what I’ve shown for years now really isn’t me, partly because there’s so much on my mind and so much I’m trying to do that I try not to get distracted by anything. But when I’m rolling and I’m feeling good, that’s the Kirk that comes out. . . .
“That is the benefit to the long-term deal. It’s, okay, I’m the guy, I’ve got, you know, full freedom to lead, full freedom to just be the guy, to make this mine, and to get that permission, if you will. That’s where I think the leash comes off and you’re able to fully go, and I’m excited for that day to come, whether it comes this year or down the road. I can’t wait.”
Playing under the franchise tag again remains a possibility, though it’s not an appealing option for either side. But if he helps “You Like That?” Kirk come out more often, it may be worth it.
As a close friend of the organization, as much as it sucks that they’re stringing their QB along in regards to job security, you cannot be upset with the team doing their due diligence when other teams have been burned by the likes of Matt Cassell, Brian Hoyer, Kevin Kolb or most recent Brock Osweiler.
Lock him up Redskins!
This guy is going to be a great quarterback and it don’t matter if it is with the Redskins or the 49ers. But if I were the Redskins I’d sign him to a long term deal soon.
dnt compare him to Brady who has been in league and 1 of the highest paid guys, plus his wife make about 10 million a year
That is the biggest piece of crap I’ve heard this year! A guy goes from making $10K per game to making $1 million per game, but he can’t relax? He could relax if he didn’t throw interceptions when important games are on the line–games that could get you into the playoffs! He could relax if he didn’t “brag” when he has a good game (“How you like me now?”) then coughs up a rotten egg in the next few weeks in critical playoff-type games.