Kirk Cousins: New deal will help me emerge as a leader

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 3, 2017, 8:55 AM EST

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was always a laid-back guy, but the “You Like That?” side sometimes emerges.

And if he gets a long-term deal from his team, he thinks it will come out more often.

Via the Washington Post, Cousins said in an interview on ESPN 980 that a contract would allow him to be himself.

“There’s a side of me that people don’t understand,” Cousins said. “I remember in the Vikings game, when I reacted to what I thought was a pass interference and was all emotional about it, I got a lot of questions after, ‘Why so much emotion?’ I thought to myself, well, that’s who I am. That’s how I would normally react. I think what I’ve shown for years now really isn’t me, partly because there’s so much on my mind and so much I’m trying to do that I try not to get distracted by anything. But when I’m rolling and I’m feeling good, that’s the Kirk that comes out. . . .

“That is the benefit to the long-term deal. It’s, okay, I’m the guy, I’ve got, you know, full freedom to lead, full freedom to just be the guy, to make this mine, and to get that permission, if you will. That’s where I think the leash comes off and you’re able to fully go, and I’m excited for that day to come, whether it comes this year or down the road. I can’t wait.”

Playing under the franchise tag again remains a possibility, though it’s not an appealing option for either side. But if he helps “You Like That?” Kirk come out more often, it may be worth it.