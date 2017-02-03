Lavonte David would welcome Adrian Peterson to Buccaneers

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2017, 7:25 AM EST

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson recently listed the Giants, Texans, and Buccaneers as three potential destinations, if his rights are released. During a Friday visit to PFT Live, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David discussed the possibility of having Peterson join the team.

David initially downplayed the notion that the Vikings would cut Peterson loose, but then after some coaxing the Tampa Bay defensive standout warmed up to the positive things Peterson could bring to the team — experience, skill, work ethic, and a burning desire to win a Super Bowl.

For a guy who primarily roots for good stories, Adrian Peterson returning to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII as a member of a team other than the Vikings would be a pretty good story. If he’s cut in Minnesota and joins the Buccaneers, maybe Peterson playing for Tampa Bay in the 52nd Super Bowl will be the biggest story in the NFL 52 weeks from now.