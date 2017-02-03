LeSean McCoy says he’s league’s best back, ranks the others

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 3, 2017, 5:58 PM EST

Bills running back LeSean McCoy is making the Super Bowl media rounds, and McCoy said on ESPN Friday that he believes he’s the NFL’s best running back.

“I still feel like healthy, there’s no back that can touch me,” McCoy said.

Asked later in the interview to clarify, McCoy said “a healthy me, for 16 weeks,” is the league’s best running back. McCoy, who clearly has a healthy ego, said he believes Le’Veon Bell of the Steelers is No. 2 on the list, followed by David Johnson of the Cardinals and DeMarco Murray of the Titans.

McCoy acknowledged that Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys is “top five” but said Elliott needs “to do it again” after an outstanding rookie season.

Elliott led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards in 2016. McCoy was sixth with 1,267 yards in 15 games.