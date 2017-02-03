LeSean McCoy says he’s league’s best back, ranks the others

Bills running back LeSean McCoy is making the Super Bowl media rounds, and McCoy said on ESPN Friday that he believes he’s the NFL’s best running back.
“I still feel like healthy, there’s no back that can touch me,” McCoy said.
Asked later in the interview to clarify, McCoy said “a healthy me, for 16 weeks,” is the league’s best running back. McCoy, who clearly has a healthy ego, said he believes Le’Veon Bell of the Steelers is No. 2 on the list, followed by David Johnson of the Cardinals and DeMarco Murray of the Titans.
McCoy acknowledged that Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys is “top five” but said Elliott needs “to do it again” after an outstanding rookie season.
Elliott led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards in 2016. McCoy was sixth with 1,267 yards in 15 games.
Of course Shady thinks he’s the best, lmao.
There’s Bell and Johnson in a dead heat at the top. And while it may be hard to justify putting Elliot in their company after just one year I don’t have any trouble putting him above Shady. And that’s coming from a Giants fan
He’s a jingle-footed RB who’s never been on a team that’s won a playoff game or been past wild card weekend…dude is delusional
Wow, I hate to admit it, but I agree with him. He has that extra gear that he kicks into and he’s hard to stop. I like Elliott, but he runs behind a better line. His problem is heath.
It’s easy to rank players purely based on stats, in which case McCoy is probably no better than the 5th best RB. But numbers aren’t everything. He’s elite, same as Bell & Johnson. And he’s right that Zeke needs to do it again.
Yikes. You just list total yards without saying how many carries each had and what their average is? That’s malpractice right there man.
As a Bills fan I would say he’s wrong, but he’s not that wrong. Bell would be number one in my opinion, and mccoy would fall somewhere towards the lower end of the top 5 depending on what type of back your team is set up for.
As far as lateral moves and the ability to make moves in open space, he may be the best in the league. That speed and agility comes at a price though. In terms of blocking and goal line work, he’s not the best due to his size. Just depends what you need out of your back.
So I guess I have to look it up myself. Oh smack! McCoy:5.41 per attemp. Zeek: 5.07 per attempt. So shady was right.
He lists Bell next to him because neither one of them can finish a season.
He is crazy, not even top 3. Bell, Johnson, Elliott, Mccoy, Murray. No discussion
As a Bills fan can I say Shady is #1? No, but hes top 5…….
People used to care about RB rankings back when having a top back was somewhat correlated to winning.
Now it’s just utterly meaningless, and a team like Buffalo can lead the league in rushing and not win anything.
Jordan Howard barely played the 1st 3 games and had 3 different qbs and still was 2nd in the league in yards.
Keep watching him…..he’s good
Jay Ajayi is better than all of them. Phins Up!
Normally, I like to smack down talk like this, but I can’t disagree with him.
Sure line, scheme and game condition play into it (you don’t run much when you are down 3 tds) but he is right.
Buffalo, where nothing has ever been won and talk is cheap.
As cheap as it gets.
While I think there may be a few better, there is one thing for certain: Shady has not lost any explosiveness from a couple years ago when a lot of thought his “Best” argument was better. If there are better backs, the list is short and the margin is very small. The dude still has it.