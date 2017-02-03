Mark Wilf: We have “tough analysis” to do on Adrian Peterson

Running back Adrian Peterson’s contract with the Vikings calls for him to make $18 million in 2017, but there’s about as much chance of him playing for that amount as there is of man landing on Uranus sometime in the next six months.
Peterson’s future in Minnesota is going to come down to whether or not he and the team can agree on a revised salary. General Manager Rick Spielman will be the team’s point man in those talks, but ownership will also have a voice in the process.
Speaking from the Super Bowl in Houston, Vikings co-owner and team president Mark Wilf called Peterson “such an important part of our organization” and said that it will be a “tough analysis” to figure out if it makes sense for him to remain in the orgainzation.
“It’s a combination of a business decision and a football decision, and we’re going to work through that here in the next few weeks,” Wilf said, via the Pioneer Press. “It’s his 11th season coming up. Just to be around that kind of a great player has been a wonderful thing for us.”
The analysis might be a little easier for the Vikings if Peterson hadn’t missed 13 games with injuries and provided lackluster results in the three games he did play, but both team and player will have to play the hands they’ve been dealt as they try to sort things out over the next month.
Ricky Tick will resign him to a 1-year, $15M contract and Vikings fans will call their GM brilliant.
theyre being kind. It’s not a hard decision at all.
Will miss him as a player, not as a person.
Then again, he’s basically not been a player the last 2 seasons, so I won’t really even miss him.
This is not a tough decision… he either settles for $5-6M or you cut him. Not worth anything more than that.
Thanks AP. Basically missed two of last 3 years. Faded down stretch of the one full season mixed between the two duds. Easy decision. Time to move on…
Nothing hard about it. Cut him loose and move on. This is just a PR move.
Watching Rick Spielman handle this roster is like watching Homer Simpson trying to solve a rubik’s cube.
I fall back on my favorite logic – What would Belichick do? End of story.
I don’t see the tough decision, personally. Missed more games than he’s played over the last three years and costs $18 million. See ya, AP.
Vikings can win with Sam or Teddy leading the offense and that defense if they can assemble an oline.
He has to go, too large of a contract and too proud to take a pay cut. Plus his prior injury concerns is obviously something to keep in mind. The Vikings don’t have anyone lining up behind center at the moment with injury/knee concerns, let’s not start with AP.
The Wilfs ARE still interested in the Vikings! Yay!
And this wwwhhooollleee time I thought the Vikings were just a hobby for them!!’
Here’s my less-tough analysis: convince him to accept that you give him $2 mil to retire as a Viking after first home game, thus preserving what’s left of his legacy. Emmit Smith didn’t do his legacy any favors by limping to the rushing record in his lackluster time with the Cardinals, and it somewhat soured his legacy with the Cowboys.
There’s no way he plays the season as a Viking for a price the Vikings would be wise to pay. Shame to see him go to a team with money to burn, just to post a couple of 1,100, 3.2 ypc seasons for the Jags or Browns. Worse, he takes a deal at half what he’d accept with the vikings to play for the Patriots, has a resurgence and gets a ring or two before retiring and entering the HoF as a Patriot
I wonder if this will be Cheap-o Ted’s big free agency splash. Former Viking.. over the hill.. Plus, he never returns from the offseason morbidly obese.
$5 million per season on a two year deal with heavy incentive based bonus money. You will know after the first year of the two year deal if he really does have anything left in him (as he claims) and it won’t break the bank. Plus, if he is good to go you have that second year of the deal locked up. If he he still has it, he will probably make some of that incentive money. But at his age, don’t go longer that two years. Don’t care who the player is, no running back is going to still have anything left at the age he will be.
whats so tough about it? dude is trash
…but there’s about as much chance of him playing for that amount as there is of Aaron Rodgers shopping for Mother’s Day cards.
I hope he gets to keep playing. If he has free time and finds his children it could get ugly.
It’s not a hard decision at all; Peterson will either take significant pay cut, or he’ll be released. As a Viking fan, I honestly wouldn’t mind seeing him move on. If they’re going to spend 5-6 million on a player, I’d rather see them use that to keep Patterson than AP.
There are two real concerns heading into this off-season for the Vikings. The first is obviously the offensive line, which needs new (and better) personnel. The other concern is the fact that the Vikings lacked fire, especially on defense. The biggest game this team had this year down the stretch was home against the Colts, and they flopped worse than George Plimpton at the Lions training camp. Their defense gave up late leads and folded when it really mattered, late in games. With the personnel and talent they have on that side of the ball, there is no excuse for that.
As for Peterson, he ranks about #9 on the list of top 10 concerns the Vikings have headed into this off-season.