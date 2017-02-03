Mark Wilf: We have “tough analysis” to do on Adrian Peterson

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2017, 4:41 PM EST

Running back Adrian Peterson’s contract with the Vikings calls for him to make $18 million in 2017, but there’s about as much chance of him playing for that amount as there is of man landing on Uranus sometime in the next six months.

Peterson’s future in Minnesota is going to come down to whether or not he and the team can agree on a revised salary. General Manager Rick Spielman will be the team’s point man in those talks, but ownership will also have a voice in the process.

Speaking from the Super Bowl in Houston, Vikings co-owner and team president Mark Wilf called Peterson “such an important part of our organization” and said that it will be a “tough analysis” to figure out if it makes sense for him to remain in the orgainzation.

“It’s a combination of a business decision and a football decision, and we’re going to work through that here in the next few weeks,” Wilf said, via the Pioneer Press. “It’s his 11th season coming up. Just to be around that kind of a great player has been a wonderful thing for us.”

The analysis might be a little easier for the Vikings if Peterson hadn’t missed 13 games with injuries and provided lackluster results in the three games he did play, but both team and player will have to play the hands they’ve been dealt as they try to sort things out over the next month.