Marshall Faulk still thinks the Patriots filmed the Rams’ practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 3, 2017, 6:06 AM EST

No evidence has ever emerged to suggest that the Patriots actually filmed the Rams’ final practice before the Super Bowl in 2002. But the rumor has been out there since the Spygate story broke in 2007, and former Rams running back Marshall Faulk still believes it.

Faulk still thinks former Patriots employee Matt Walsh taped the Rams’ practice the day before the Patriots beat the Rams in the Super Bowl, even though Walsh told the NFL no such tape ever existed.

“[The practice] before the Super Bowl,” Faulk said. “The guy who worked for the Patriots. If you remember, that was someone mysteriously living in Hawaii, who made his way back to the states and delivered the tapes. [Roger] Goodell then watched those tapes and said there wasn’t enough there to deem anything being done. Now, I didn’t see what was on the tapes, because we didn’t get to see that. The only thing I could say is that they taped our practice. That was wrong.”

Faulk was asked if he “believed” the Rams’ practice was taped.

“I don’t believe anything. I’m just telling you the facts,” Faulk said.

The facts are that the newspaper that reported the Patriots had taped the Rams’ practice later apologized and acknowledged the story was false. Faulk is entitled to his own opinion, but not entitled to his own facts, and on this one he got the facts wrong.