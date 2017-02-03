 Skip to content

Marshall Faulk still thinks the Patriots filmed the Rams’ practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 3, 2017, 6:06 AM EST
ST. LOUIS - NOVEMBER 7: Marshal Faulk #28 of the St. Louis Rams eludes Earthwind Moreland #29 of the New England Patriots in the first half on November 7, 2004 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

No evidence has ever emerged to suggest that the Patriots actually filmed the Rams’ final practice before the Super Bowl in 2002. But the rumor has been out there since the Spygate story broke in 2007, and former Rams running back Marshall Faulk still believes it.

Faulk still thinks former Patriots employee Matt Walsh taped the Rams’ practice the day before the Patriots beat the Rams in the Super Bowl, even though Walsh told the NFL no such tape ever existed.

“[The practice] before the Super Bowl,” Faulk said. “The guy who worked for the Patriots. If you remember, that was someone mysteriously living in Hawaii, who made his way back to the states and delivered the tapes. [Roger] Goodell then watched those tapes and said there wasn’t enough there to deem anything being done. Now, I didn’t see what was on the tapes, because we didn’t get to see that. The only thing I could say is that they taped our practice. That was wrong.”

Faulk was asked if he “believed” the Rams’ practice was taped.

“I don’t believe anything. I’m just telling you the facts,” Faulk said.

The facts are that the newspaper that reported the Patriots had taped the Rams’ practice later apologized and acknowledged the story was false. Faulk is entitled to his own opinion, but not entitled to his own facts, and on this one he got the facts wrong.

18 Responses to “Marshall Faulk still thinks the Patriots filmed the Rams’ practice”
  1. realpatsfan says: Feb 3, 2017 6:10 AM

    Marshall, you have a ring.
    You and Kurt Warner need to let it go.
    You can not adjust the whole game the day before.
    Cry baby go home.

  2. tjh6316 says: Feb 3, 2017 6:10 AM

    This stuff will never go away. No one seems to be talking about the colts possibly piping in crowd noise. No one saying the falcons were caught piping in crowd noise.

  3. whatever992 says: Feb 3, 2017 6:13 AM

    Faulk is a believer of alternative facts.

  4. lexd75 says: Feb 3, 2017 6:14 AM

    Worst case of sour grapes ever.

  5. dustinbrady1215 says: Feb 3, 2017 6:21 AM

    Someone call the wahhhhmbulence

  6. coach9999 says: Feb 3, 2017 6:26 AM

    He is still pissed because he played zero role in that game because Willie McGinest made him his bitch.

  7. absolutevisuals says: Feb 3, 2017 6:27 AM

    It’s probable. Patriot fans will try to deflect and subvert as always but the other year ESPN (surprising) actually produced a pretty detailed report that goes into how bad Spygate actually was, Goodell being the mannequin of the owners however covered it up massively to save the NFL’s PR. So now with Spygate (tired of gate) and everything else you don’t even know what to believe, that falls on the Owners and Goodell, more on the owners. My guess people like Mara, Jones, Kraft, probably Bud Adams, maaaaybe Davis, etc., either ways Goodell was a year or so into being commissioner. The lack of blowback was probably the reason why Deflategate (still tired of gate) was so blown up.

    Here’s paraphrased line on the report from another outlet, “The Patriots’ taping apparently went undetected until 2006, when Packers security caught cameraman Matt Estrella filming illegally. (He claimed he was merely taking scenic shots for “Kraft Productions.”) That offseason, the NFL warned the Patriots in writing. Before the next year’s opener the Jets set up a sting operation, with the assistance of team and NFL security, to catch the Patriots in the act.

    They caught Estrella filming, and actively trying to hide his employer.”

  8. homerhunter says: Feb 3, 2017 6:29 AM

    The New England Cheetahs, a reputation that will never fade away!

  9. þatfromwayba€k says: Feb 3, 2017 6:29 AM

    Alternative facts …is what you mean!

  10. tigerlilac says: Feb 3, 2017 6:30 AM

    Sore loser. Can’t live with the truth of a one year dynasty. The Rams were completely shut down two years later when the greatest show on turf proved to be a one year wonder. At least Warner went on to take the Cardinals to a super bowl and almost won it. Faulk became a talking head and an apologist for the Colts and Rams failures during his tenure.

    Belichick has proven he is the GOAT. He has shut down the other team’s best players in the biggest games He did it again two weeks ago against the Steelers and the Falcons are respectively working hard trying to keep him from doing it to them two days from now.

  11. ez4u2sa says: Feb 3, 2017 6:31 AM

    Idiot.

  12. randytheraiderloveboy says: Feb 3, 2017 6:32 AM

    Man, I would be so embarrassed to admit I was a Pats fan.

  13. randytheraiderloveboy says: Feb 3, 2017 6:33 AM

    Fake news = Pats rings.

  14. tigerwoodsballs says: Feb 3, 2017 6:33 AM

    The Patriots DID cheat we know this.
    Taping a Rams practice? Easy to believe.

    Think about it: When you’re facing a more talented offense, would it help to have an idea what the plays are that that offense is running? Obviously.

    Belichick is like the Computer Hacker/KGB of coaches.

  15. whywerule says: Feb 3, 2017 6:35 AM

    …Faulk is entitled to his own opinion, but not entitled to his own facts, and on this one he got the facts wrong.

    You have not been paying attention Mr. Smith. Although Alternative Facts are all the rage these days in a variety of fields, Marshall Faulk, Goodell and his minions, and a lengthy list of Patriots envying trolls on this site and throughout the football world have been practicing that art for years now.

  16. troylok says: Feb 3, 2017 6:35 AM

    That was the Super Bowl where Martz refused to run the ball even though the Patriots were going nickel and dime defense the entire game. I would think Faulk would be talking more about that.

  17. nbptma1 says: Feb 3, 2017 6:36 AM

    He’s a baby and that’s the binky he needs to suck on because he got beat by a better team.

  18. js4strings says: Feb 3, 2017 6:37 AM

    Someone needs to send some cheese to Faulk to go with his consistent whine.

    It’s been 16 years, get over it already. Other than the Patriots didn’t tape the walkthrough, as the Herald noted in a retraction, the Rams thoroughly outplayed the Patriots, the Patriots only scored 6 points in the second half. Only time they moved the ball was during the last drive to get a FG. The Rams lost because they turned the ball over. 2 Interceptions (1 returned for a TD) and 1 fumble. Patriots had no turnovers, that’s the reason for the loss, not some phantom tape of the walkthrough.

