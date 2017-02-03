Patriots list seven players as questionable for the Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2017, 4:59 PM EST

The Falcons didn’t have any players with injury designations on their final injury report of the season, but the Patriots found reason to use the questionable tag for seven of their guys.

The group includes three of Tom Brady’s targets. Tight end Martellus Bennett and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell are both listed with knee injuries while wide receiver Chris Hogan continues to deal with the thigh injury that he picked up earlier in the postseason.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), defensive tackle Alan Branch (toe), safety Nate Ebner (concussion) and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (back) make up the rest of the group. Ebner is the only player listed who has missed practice entirely at any point in the last two weeks with Branch and Valentine popping up on the report over the course of the week in Houston.

The fact that all of the players were practicing would seem to bode well for their chances of being ready to go for Super Bowl LI.