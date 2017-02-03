PFT Live closes out the week with a bang from Houston

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2017, 6:00 AM EST

Houston, goodbye.

PFT Live finishes its week-long run at Radio Row from the site of Super Bowl LI with a flourish, via a three-hour tour of the NFL that includes 10 guests who’ll join us at the set.

They are, in chronological order, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, Rams coach Sean McVay, Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, Jets receiver Brandon Marshall, Dolphins executive V.P. of football operations Mike Tannenbaum, and former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

After the show ends, we’ll begin taping interviews with plenty of other players and coaches, which will make their way to PFT by Friday afternoon and throughout the weekend.

Dial us up on NBC Sports Radio at 6:00 a.m. ET, and then join us for the simulcast on NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.