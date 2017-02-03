 Skip to content

NFL does not invite Joe Mixon, Ishmael Zamora to Combine

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 3, 2017, 12:43 PM EST
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Joe Mixon #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NFL is making it harder for college players who have been involved in violent incidents off the field to make it professionally.

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who was caught on tape punching a woman, and former Baylor receiver Ishmael Zamora, who was caught on tape beating a dog with a belt, were not invited to the Scouting Combine, according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, no player who has been convicted of violence or use of a weapon, domestic violence or sexual offenses will be allowed at the Combine. It is unclear if any players other than Mixon or Zamora will be kept away.

Based on talent alone, Mixon could be a first-round draft pick. But the ugly incident in which he punched a woman who confronted him in a restaurant raises questions about whether he’ll be drafted at all. The NFL clearly hopes he won’t be.

Zamora caught 63 passes for 809 yards and eight touchdowns last season despite missing the first three games because Baylor suspended him for the animal abuse. He’s not the same kind of talent that Mixon is, but he too has the physical tools to play in the NFL.

Both players will have to hope they get pre-draft invitations to work out for teams individually, and both will have to hope they can impress at their Pro Days. Because they won’t get a chance to show what they can do at the Combine.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Rumor Mill, Top Stories
17 Responses to “NFL does not invite Joe Mixon, Ishmael Zamora to Combine”
  1. kenberthiaume says: Feb 3, 2017 12:45 PM

    outrageous! Mixon has paid his penalty and it was a one-off, the girl repeatedly hit HIM first.

    So now the NFL’s stand is that there is no such thing as redemption?

  2. dougchillin says: Feb 3, 2017 12:47 PM

    if they have talent they’ll still end up on a roster.

    This move is all for show to pretend like they care.

    Kind of like pink stuff pretending like they care about breast cancer when in reality, they pocket 95% of all merchandise profits on pink items and give a measly 5% to breast cancer charity, its a joke.

    And like they pretend to care about player safety but really they are just trying to avoid another class action lawsuit.

  3. rynehawk says: Feb 3, 2017 12:48 PM

    I wonder if either are considering Willie Mays Hayes”ing it.

  4. mmack66 says: Feb 3, 2017 12:49 PM

    All those guys had to do was wait until they got in the NFL, then it would have been smooth sailing.

  5. margoadams says: Feb 3, 2017 12:51 PM

    Someone needs to catch Irsay entering and exiting the Guyer Institute.

  6. margoadams says: Feb 3, 2017 12:54 PM

    The NFL should un-invite all the media members arrested for spousal abuse child abuse and animal abuse.

  7. hairdownthere says: Feb 3, 2017 12:54 PM

    Jerry Jones on line 1.

  8. schilhater says: Feb 3, 2017 12:54 PM

    I am sure that classless organization in Kansas City will draft both of them

  9. margoadams says: Feb 3, 2017 12:54 PM

    Will Ray Lewis be there?

  10. flipola says: Feb 3, 2017 12:55 PM

    It was a reflex action, and that girl had it coming.

  11. schilhater says: Feb 3, 2017 12:57 PM

    kenberthiaume says:
    Feb 3, 2017 12:45 PM
    outrageous! Mixon has paid his penalty and it was a one-off, the girl repeatedly hit HIM first.

    So now the NFL’s stand is that there is no such thing as redemption?

    ___________________________

    Repeatedly?? You mean she barely slapped him after he spit on her. Typical!! He can have redemption just not in the NFL

  12. skinsdiehard says: Feb 3, 2017 12:57 PM

    I applaud the NFL. The NFL is not perfect in all of its decisions, but this one was right to do. Typically, guys that abuse women or animals never change.

  13. joefelicelli says: Feb 3, 2017 12:57 PM

    Steve Keim I think was the one who said that if Hannibal Lecter ran 4.4 they would write off his behavior as an eating disorder and sign him (or something to that effect).

    The bottom line is that talent trumps behavior up to a point. They may have to due some penance for what they have done, but if they are talented enough, a team will take a shot and work the PR angle to show them as reformed.

  14. panagos91 says: Feb 3, 2017 12:58 PM

    With the Mixon incident, yes it was technically self defense, it was self defense with excessive force. How much damage was that little 110 pound blonde gonna actually do. He destroyed her with that punch. Literally broke her face. A shove would of been more than enough to likely diffuse that situation. And he wasn’t really punished either, a plea deal avoided jail time and it won’t even go on his record. He will likely get drafted I believe but the non invite is a good way for the NFL to show there is no further tolerance for his behavior if it continues.

  15. skinsdiehard says: Feb 3, 2017 12:59 PM

    margoadams says:
    Feb 3, 2017 12:54 PM
    The NFL should un-invite all the media members arrested for spousal abuse child abuse and animal abuse.
    ——————————————————————
    That’s not the same thing. Players are employees.

  16. ninerfan81 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:00 PM

    Murderers walk free and get book deals, mobsters testify and get free houses in boca, a super young dude makes a mistake in college and he’s done forever. Not to mention, a kid at Stanford sexually assaulted a sleeping woman and given a pass. Will probably get a great gig at a hedge fund or consulting firm when its all said and done. Giants kicker beats his wife for years and gets a contract renewal. See a pattern? Yet these dudes don’t deserve a second chance.

  17. factschecker says: Feb 3, 2017 1:00 PM

    It’s not a damnation. There will be a good 40 or 50 guys, give or take, drafted that did not receive a combine invite.

    laying low will probably be doing him a favor.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!