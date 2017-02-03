 Skip to content

Saints re-sign fullback John Kuhn

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 3, 2017, 11:46 AM EST
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 11: Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles fullback John Kuhn #29 of the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter of an NFL game on December 11, 2016 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Saints made an early move on their free agent list, keeping fullback John Kuhn.

According to Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints have brought Kuhn back on a one-year deal with an $80,000 signing bonus.

The longtime Packers fullback joined the Saints last August, and ended up scoring five touchdowns. He only touched the ball 34 times (18 rushes, 16 catches), so that’s a pretty good rate of return. He had 37 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards.

He’s primarily a blocker, and the Saints obviously saw some value in bringing him back.

2 Responses to “Saints re-sign fullback John Kuhn”
  1. belligerentbuc says: Feb 3, 2017 12:00 PM

    Man that seems lime peanuts compared to the shots he takes to his head and body.

  2. hukdeep says: Feb 3, 2017 12:03 PM

    KUUUHHHHHNNNNNNN!

