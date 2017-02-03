Saints re-sign fullback John Kuhn

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 3, 2017, 11:46 AM EST

The Saints made an early move on their free agent list, keeping fullback John Kuhn.

According to Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints have brought Kuhn back on a one-year deal with an $80,000 signing bonus.

The longtime Packers fullback joined the Saints last August, and ended up scoring five touchdowns. He only touched the ball 34 times (18 rushes, 16 catches), so that’s a pretty good rate of return. He had 37 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards.

He’s primarily a blocker, and the Saints obviously saw some value in bringing him back.