Sean Payton says no “associate” of his reached out to the Colts

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2017, 5:32 PM EST

The best week ever for PFT Live capped with an unexpected visit from Saints coach Sean Payton, who has had the job since 2006 and who every year is rumored to be in his final year with the team.

He addressed this year’s round of #fakenews regarding his departure from New Orleans, explained that the Saints were at no point putting out the word that Payton was available for a de facto trade, insisted that he has a solid relationship and a clear line of communication with G.M. Mickey Loomis, and attributed this year’s annual “Payton may be leaving the Saints” routine to one specific reporter.

But the media wasn’t the only entity to get crossed up over Payton’s future. Regarding the on-the-record claim from Colts COO Pete Ward that a “Payton associate” called to see if Indianapolis was interested in making a deal, Payton said his only “associate” is his agent, that his agent (Don Yee) didn’t call the Colts, that no one called the Colts on Payton’s behalf, and that Payton had never previously even heard of Pete Ward.

None of this will stop the annual “Payton may be leaving the Saints” rumors, because eventually the rumor will be right.