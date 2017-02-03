Takeo Spikes takes the Falcons to win

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2017, 6:33 AM EST

I’ve delayed making my official Super Bowl pick as long as possible, in the hopes of hearing as many opinions on the subject as I can before essentially flipping a coin.

A recent discussion with a guy who knows a thing or two about playing in the NFL has caused me to consider a heads-Falcons-win-tails-Patriots-lose proposition.

Former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes, who spent 15 years in the league, made a compelling case for the Falcons to win the game. If you’re on the fence and you’re subject to being influenced by the last person you hear from, give a listen to Takeo in this special PFT Live bonus segment.