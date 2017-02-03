 Skip to content

Takeo Spikes takes the Falcons to win

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2017, 6:33 AM EST
SAN DIEGO, CA- AUGUST 11: Takeo Spikes #51 of the San Diego Chargers looks on from the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during their NFL preseason game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California on August 11, 2011. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) Getty Images

I’ve delayed making my official Super Bowl pick as long as possible, in the hopes of hearing as many opinions on the subject as I can before essentially flipping a coin.

A recent discussion with a guy who knows a thing or two about playing in the NFL has caused me to consider a heads-Falcons-win-tails-Patriots-lose proposition.

Former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes, who spent 15 years in the league, made a compelling case for the Falcons to win the game. If you’re on the fence and you’re subject to being influenced by the last person you hear from, give a listen to Takeo in this special PFT Live bonus segment.

