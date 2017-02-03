Three limited on Falcons final injury report

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 3, 2017, 3:13 PM EST

Dwight Freeney was apparently feeling much better, and the Falcons will enter Super Bowl LI about as healthy as they can be.

Their final injury report of the season has been released, and only three players were even listed as limited.

Freeney was back today after missing yesterday’s practice with a calf injury, and wide receiver Julio Jones (foot) and center Alex Mack (fibula) continue to be listed as limited as they’ve been all week.

Granted, those are three very important pieces, and it’s obvious that Mack and Jones might not be 100 percent. But to have gotten through 17 weeks of regular season and the playoffs, it’s a fairly fortunate report.