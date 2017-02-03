 Skip to content

Three limited on Falcons final injury report

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 3, 2017, 3:13 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: Dwight Freeney #93 of the Atlanta Falcons addresses the media during the Super Bowl LI press conference on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Getty Images

Dwight Freeney was apparently feeling much better, and the Falcons will enter Super Bowl LI about as healthy as they can be.

Their final injury report of the season has been released, and only three players were even listed as limited.

Freeney was back today after missing yesterday’s practice with a calf injury, and wide receiver Julio Jones (foot) and center Alex Mack (fibula) continue to be listed as limited as they’ve been all week.

Granted, those are three very important pieces, and it’s obvious that Mack and Jones might not be 100 percent. But to have gotten through 17 weeks of regular season and the playoffs, it’s a fairly fortunate report.

1 Response to “Three limited on Falcons final injury report”
  1. freelancenflguy says: Feb 3, 2017 3:20 PM

    Julio Jones has been on the NFL injury report with a foot problem since the iPhone 5 was out.

