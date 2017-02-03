Tyrod Taylor hasn’t heard from Bills on contract yet

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2017, 3:39 PM EST

The Bills have a little over a month before the deadline to pick up an option on quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s contract that would guarantee him $30.75 million, something that could be avoided by negotiating a new deal with Taylor before reaching a point where the only other avenue would be setting him free.

On Friday, Taylor says he has yet to hear anything from the team about their plans. During an appearance on “The John Murphy Show” on WGR 550, Taylor reiterated his desire to remain with the team and that he is “definitely looking forward to seeing what they can bring” while adding that his recent sports hernia surgery has kept him from obsessing over his contract.

“It’s just a sit-and-wait game right now,” Taylor said, via the Buffalo News. “The thing that keeps my mind off of it is rehabbing. If I didn’t have to rehab, it would probably be on my mind all the time. The more important focus for me is to get healthy, get back to 100 percent, that way I can go out there and play the game that I know I can play.”

Taylor has been rehabbing at the team’s facility and has had some interactions with the new coaching staff, although he already knew offensive coordinator Rick Dennison from when Dennison was the quarterbacks coach with the Ravens. Taylor said he wants “to be able to be comfortable” with those coaches if he’s back, although it appears we’ll be waiting a little longer before he’ll know if that’s the case.