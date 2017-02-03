Victor Cruz wants to stay, but better opportunity may lie elsewhere

Wide receiver Victor Cruz returned to action for the Giants in 2016 after missing most of the two previous seasons with injuries and caught 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown.
Cruz will almost certainly have to take a second straight pay cut if he’s going to remain with the team in 2017 as his $6.4 million salary and $9.4 million cap charge are out of whack with his production. He signaled his willingness to do that on Thursday while saying that he wants to remain with the team, but said he hasn’t heard anything from the team yet.
Cruz moved to an outside receiver spot in 2016 with rookie Sterling Shepard taking over the slot role that Cruz played in his best seasons. Cruz conceded that moving back to that position might be best for him.
“That’s a good question. Maybe. You never know,” Cruz said, via NJ.com. “I think you’ve just got to take it as it comes, eat the food that’s given to you, and see how it tastes. That’s kind of the term I like to use. But we’ll see. Playing the slot is obviously something that I’m best at, and an opportunity to do that would definitely be great.”
Given the Giants’ offensive struggles in 2016, acquiring a bigger target on the outside may be part of their offseason plans. That wouldn’t leave much space for Cruz to stay in Jersey at any salary, so a job search may be starting soon for the veteran wideout.
Come to New England…. add a few more years to your career……tom would love to throw a few more to you.
The Giants need a big receiver. They’re better off letting Cruz go to a team where he can contribute and finish out his career. It’s amazing how he’s been able to come back and he can surely help one of these teams that would better utilize what he has left in the tank.
Sorry Mr. Salsa, but the gas gauge indicates your tank is close to fumes.
He has a few more big plays in him if he can line up in the slot, but that will not happen in NY. Somebody is going to get really lucky.
Its Over Vicky!!!!
you blew your chance by joining OBJ in Miami
Love everything you did for us Vic but it’s time to move on…You’ll always be a Giant though
Would love to have him on the field with Mike Evans.
It was good to see him make it back and contribute but like most speed guys that have a patella injury he lost some and that’s the kiss of death playing on the outside. That McAdoo has shown no inclination to move him back inside to best utilize his chemistry with Eli would kind of indicate the writing is on the wall.
I like Cruz but he probably ensured his exit with that trip to Miami. The Giants only tolerate distractions if you produce. (See OBJ, LT.) They’re also desperate for someone to be a mentor / role model for OBJ. Cruz blew it (in the eyes of the Giants brass) by going to Miami and acting like a friend instead of a leader / mentor.