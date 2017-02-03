Victor Cruz wants to stay, but better opportunity may lie elsewhere

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2017, 10:20 AM EST

Wide receiver Victor Cruz returned to action for the Giants in 2016 after missing most of the two previous seasons with injuries and caught 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown.

Cruz will almost certainly have to take a second straight pay cut if he’s going to remain with the team in 2017 as his $6.4 million salary and $9.4 million cap charge are out of whack with his production. He signaled his willingness to do that on Thursday while saying that he wants to remain with the team, but said he hasn’t heard anything from the team yet.

Cruz moved to an outside receiver spot in 2016 with rookie Sterling Shepard taking over the slot role that Cruz played in his best seasons. Cruz conceded that moving back to that position might be best for him.

“That’s a good question. Maybe. You never know,” Cruz said, via NJ.com. “I think you’ve just got to take it as it comes, eat the food that’s given to you, and see how it tastes. That’s kind of the term I like to use. But we’ll see. Playing the slot is obviously something that I’m best at, and an opportunity to do that would definitely be great.”

Given the Giants’ offensive struggles in 2016, acquiring a bigger target on the outside may be part of their offseason plans. That wouldn’t leave much space for Cruz to stay in Jersey at any salary, so a job search may be starting soon for the veteran wideout.