Arthur Blank: Matt Ryan will be compensated well

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2017, 10:58 AM EST

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has a good chance of being named the league’s Most Valuable Player on Saturday night and will be leading his team in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, which means the team has gotten a pretty good return on the six-year, $103.75 million deal they gave him in 2013.

It also means that Ryan’s next deal is likely to be even bigger. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck signed a contract before the 2016 season that averages over $24.5 million a year and Ryan may be in position to match or top that figure.

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said during Super Bowl week that he anticipates contract talks “will be on our radar sometime in the near future” and owner Arthur Blank said Friday that Ryan “needs to be compensated well and he will be.” Blank didn’t say if that meant the biggest deal for a quarterback, but it’s not a bad bet given how long Blank would like Ryan to be in Atlanta.

“When Matt was being interviewed this week, somebody asked him, ‘What do you think about Tom Brady, his age, being 39 and will be 40 in August?’ and Matt said, ‘I’d like to play as long as Tom,’ ” Blank said, via ESPN.com. “That’s when I jumped up off the sofa and started clicking my heels. We have a lot of young talent on both sides of the ball. But to have our quarterback in place for an extended period of time will be incredible news for Atlanta. Matt is in great shape and takes wonderful care of himself. So, I’m excited.”

It sounds like that excitement will extend to Ryan’s bank account sooner rather than later as well.