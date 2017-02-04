Dak Prescott wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went from a fourth-round project to the starting quarterback who led his team to the best record in the NFC. As a result, he’s been honored as the league’s best offensive rookie.
Prescott was voted the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, the league announced tonight. A 50-person panel of members of the media vote on the annual award.
Many thought it would be Prescott’s teammate, Ezekiel Elliott, who would get the award. Prescott brought Elliott up on stage with him to accept the award and joked that he’d like a knife to cut the award in half and give a piece of it to Elliott.
Prescott has unseated Tony Romo as the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback, led his team to the playoffs and now picked up a nice piece of hardware. He’s had an impressive first year in the NFL.
Huh? .. it’s Live and the awards show hasn’t even started yet..
Is Ashton Kutcher there??? Pretty sure we’re being Punk’d…What an absolute joke. I think Dak is great, but over Zeke??? …………………………………
therealraider says:
Feb 4, 2017 7:32 PM
Dude, NFL’s website have stated it’s Dak, a quarter of an hour ago, a few mins before you posted.
Zeke got screwed.
QBs get special treatment.
The next Tom Brady
Wonder why they were thanking one another and not talking about Trump. Oh that’s right, one group are professionals.
dodirty12 says:
Feb 4, 2017 7:46 PM
He may be but if he doesn’t have the same system Brady has then his chances of success are not very good.
What??? This can’t be right!
I was assured over and over again that the Barneys hit pay dirt with their selection of WR Laquon Treadwell.
And that the OROY Award vote was merely a formality.
It simply doesn’t make sense.
Didn’t the voters see his catch for 15 yds. last November?
Scratching my head over this one.
Dak deserved it over Zeke. QB is a much harder position to play.
streetyson says:
Feb 4, 2017 7:37 PM
therealraider says:
Feb 4, 2017 7:32 PM
Huh? .. it’s Live and the awards show hasn’t even started yet..
Dude, NFL’s website have stated it’s Dak, a quarter of an hour ago, a few mins before you posted
Ya, I get that. My point was that the Honors show is supposed to be Live and yet we know the results before the show has even started. No reason to watch it now.