Dak Prescott wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 4, 2017, 7:25 PM EST

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went from a fourth-round project to the starting quarterback who led his team to the best record in the NFC. As a result, he’s been honored as the league’s best offensive rookie.

Prescott was voted the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, the league announced tonight. A 50-person panel of members of the media vote on the annual award.

Many thought it would be Prescott’s teammate, Ezekiel Elliott, who would get the award. Prescott brought Elliott up on stage with him to accept the award and joked that he’d like a knife to cut the award in half and give a piece of it to Elliott.

Prescott has unseated Tony Romo as the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback, led his team to the playoffs and now picked up a nice piece of hardware. He’s had an impressive first year in the NFL.