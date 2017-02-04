 Skip to content

J.J. Watt visits PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on February 4, 2017, 2:09 PM EST
Getty Images

Back in June, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and yours truly had a bit of a misunderstanding on Twitter. On Friday, Watt and yours truly commenced the process of burying the hatchet. (I suggested arm wrestling but I didn’t want to hurt him.)

With the help of Texans senior director of communications Amy Palcic and our friends at Bose, Watt paid a visit to the set of PFT Live for a meeting and an interview.

The next session will happen when the Texans come to West Virginia for a portion of training camp, if/when the deal to get the team out of triple-digit heat and nearly-triple-digit humidity is finalized.

The full video appears above, or below, depending on whether you’re reading this in its own link or in the Rumor Mill.

2 Responses to “J.J. Watt visits PFT Live”
  1. omgspaz says: Feb 4, 2017 2:20 PM

    Uhhhhhh hey JJ…think it’s time to come on pardon my take next

  2. stampnhawk says: Feb 4, 2017 2:26 PM

    Shameless. Camera missed you wiping your chin a few times this week when you actually got face to face with players as opposed to being behind the keyboard.

