Jason Garrett named coach of the year

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2017, 8:39 PM EST
ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 29: NFC head coach Jason Garrett looks on during the NFL Pro Bowl against the AFC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on January 29, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Cowboys’ playoff run ended in the divisional round, but there were plenty of people who didn’t think that they’d make it that far when Tony Romo broke a bone in his back in the preseason.

Dallas was able to weather that injury without much difficulty, however, as they went 13-3 in the regular season and grabbed the top seed in the NFC. Much of the on-field credit for that effort went to rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott and the bulk of the off-field credit went to coach Jason Garrett.

Garrett’s work was recognized by the voters for the Associated Press coach of the year award on Saturday night at the NFL Honors show. Garrett has been named the league’s top coach for the 2016 season.

It’s the first time that Garrett has been so honored and the first time that a Cowboys coach has nabbed the award since Jimmy Johnson won in 1990.

