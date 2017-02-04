Jason Witten isn’t sure how much longer he’ll be playing

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 4, 2017, 12:03 PM EST

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is entering the final year of his current contract, and in a Super Bowl Radio Row appearance he admitted he’s not sure how much longer he’ll be playing.

“I think at this point you just go into it and look at it one year at a time,” Witten said, per the Dallas Morning News. “I wouldn’t rule out [playing past 2017], but I don’t think I’m going to be making an announcement that this is it either. I know how much it takes to put into it, so you don’t know what you’re going to feel like.”

Witten, a third-round pick in 2003, hasn’t missed a game since his second season. He turns 35 in May.

A 10-time Pro Bowler, he’s been both durable and productive over 223 career games. Witten has caught 63 career touchdown passes and has scored at least three touchdowns in each of the last seven seasons.

Witten said “it wouldn’t be fair” to speculate how he will feel a year from now but said he feels good as he looks ahead to next season.

“I feel good. I really do,” Witten said. “I know people say that, and I don’t know how many years that equals, but my role within this offense is unique. We’re a run-first football team and we have [Cole] Beasley and Dez [Bryant], a lot of different playmakers, so my role is within that group. I like this team. I do. I’m excited to get back out there and start this process all over again and lead this group.”