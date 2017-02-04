 Skip to content

Joey Bosa named Defensive Rookie of the Year

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 4, 2017, 7:36 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 27: Joey Bosa #99 of the San Diego Chargers rests on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa got a late start to his NFL career after a lengthy contract dispute followed by a hamstring injury. But he was worth the wait.

Bosa was an outstanding player as a rookie for the Chargers and has just been named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. It was an easy decision after Bosa had 10.5 sacks and was a generally dominant player on the Chargers’ defense.

The 50-member panel of voters for the NFL’s awards gave 37 votes to Bosa, 10 to Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey and three to Falcons linebacker Deion Jones.

With the Chargers now moving to Los Angeles, it’s easy to picture Bosa becoming the face of the franchise in their new home as Philip Rivers ages. He’s on the verge of becoming a major NFL star.

3 Responses to “Joey Bosa named Defensive Rookie of the Year”
  1. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 4, 2017 7:40 PM

    As I recall I heard many people saying he was going to be a bust because he refused to get screwed over by Spanos and his unusual contract demands.

  2. firerogergoodell says: Feb 4, 2017 7:58 PM

    Remember when you guys crucified the kid for refusing to play without the same injury guarantees that every rookie player is entitled to? You will all look foolish when he becomes the next JJ Watt.

  3. therealraider says: Feb 4, 2017 8:13 PM

    Kid was dominant against my Raiders. Imagine this guy in 3-4 years when he hits his prime. JJ Watt 2.0

Leave a Reply

