Joey Bosa named Defensive Rookie of the Year

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 4, 2017, 7:36 PM EST

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa got a late start to his NFL career after a lengthy contract dispute followed by a hamstring injury. But he was worth the wait.

Bosa was an outstanding player as a rookie for the Chargers and has just been named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. It was an easy decision after Bosa had 10.5 sacks and was a generally dominant player on the Chargers’ defense.

The 50-member panel of voters for the NFL’s awards gave 37 votes to Bosa, 10 to Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey and three to Falcons linebacker Deion Jones.

With the Chargers now moving to Los Angeles, it’s easy to picture Bosa becoming the face of the franchise in their new home as Philip Rivers ages. He’s on the verge of becoming a major NFL star.