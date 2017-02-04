Khalil Mack is the defensive player of the year

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2017, 7:41 PM EST

The Raiders’ long playoff drought ended this year and one of the biggest reasons why was the play of defensive end Khalil Mack, who has been named the NFL’s defensive player of the year by the Associated Press in Houston on Saturday night.

Mack was recognized after a season that saw him record 73 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He added 11 more tackles in Oakland’s playoff loss to the Texans, who were playing without three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt.

The win adds to the accolades that Mack has received since the Raiders made him the fifth overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. They selected quarterback Derek Carr in the second round of that year’s draft and the two players have become the foundation of a Raiders team with a bright future that was only dimmed slightly by a playoff loss that unfolded without Carr in the lineup due to a broken leg.

Mack is the first Raiders player to win the award since cornerback Lester Hayes took the honors in 1980. Based on how good Mack has been in his first three NFL seasons, it may not be long before the team is celebrating further honors for him as well as a deeper run into the postseason.