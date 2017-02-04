Khalil Mack is the defensive player of the year

The Raiders’ long playoff drought ended this year and one of the biggest reasons why was the play of defensive end Khalil Mack, who has been named the NFL’s defensive player of the year by the Associated Press in Houston on Saturday night.
Mack was recognized after a season that saw him record 73 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He added 11 more tackles in Oakland’s playoff loss to the Texans, who were playing without three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt.
The win adds to the accolades that Mack has received since the Raiders made him the fifth overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. They selected quarterback Derek Carr in the second round of that year’s draft and the two players have become the foundation of a Raiders team with a bright future that was only dimmed slightly by a playoff loss that unfolded without Carr in the lineup due to a broken leg.
Mack is the first Raiders player to win the award since cornerback Lester Hayes took the honors in 1980. Based on how good Mack has been in his first three NFL seasons, it may not be long before the team is celebrating further honors for him as well as a deeper run into the postseason.
Poor choice.
Should have been Chris Long
Landon Collins was robbed.
Great player, but I think he got a little help from his name recognition and how well the Raiders did this year.
There were better performances this year, even at the LB position.
Congratulations Khalil!
Um, no…
The conspiracy continues – this award belonged to Shazier.
Gotta love the haters…..Much deserved Mack….keep it up, and this next season you will have an actual DE on the opposite side of you because everybody knows Irvin is a OLB…Actually I am looking forward to you and Irvin lining on the same side to really wreck havoc, opposite Mario Edwards JR , and Aldon Smith.
Go Raiders!!! Go Reggie!!!
Great player, but I think he got a little help from his name recognition and how well the Raiders did this year.
There were better performances this year, even at the LB position.————— Mack is a DE. He lead the league in QB pressures, plays 90% of the plays, had 11 sacks, 5 FF, and closed out games with a strip, sack, fumble recovery on multiple occasions. He’s a finisher! He was consistently dominating, not having only a few splash games to inflate his numbers (8 games in a row with a sack and he’s the best run defender in football). No LB in football came close to that. No DE came close to that. Add in how Mack had NOBODY on the interior line helping him. The only player in Mack’s league this year was Aaron Donald. Now, that kid is a beast. Give Nack a couple of good player and now with Pagano coming in to run the D, the sky is even higher.
Probably should have won it last year as well.
Haters gonna hate. Much congrats to Mr. Mack!!!
With all these awards, Falcons ought to win the SB. They have the roster edge. But the Patriots have winning intangibles. Go Pats!!!!
“Snacks” Harrison.
73 tackles by a DE is amazing in itself, plus the 11 vs HOU. And hes double teamed every play. Doesnt have the dominant 2ndary that Von has so less time to get a sack, so 11 sacks is great. Congrats.
PS: My guy who shoulda finished 2nd was Landon Collins. That guy is a gamer.