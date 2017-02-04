Larry Fitzgerald: I can’t go out on 7-8-1

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald ended the speculation about his plans for the 2017 season this week by telling people he will continue his playing career, but the decision apparently came a bit earlier.
Fitzgerald said that he was watching the Packers and Cowboys play in the divisional round of the playoffs and realized “the fire was burning” to play in another postseason game.
“I’m a year removed from being in a game like this, that’s competitive,” Fitzgerald said, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. “I got David Johnson. I got Patrick Peterson. I got Tyrann Mathieu, Chandler Jones.All these super-talented guys coming back on this team. I can’t go out on 7-8-1. That’s not how I want to do it. With the combination of those, and my body feeling much, much better now, is probably what made me feel the way I do.”
Next season will be the last one on Fitzgerald’s current contract, but he said he’s not giving any thought to what he’ll do after the 2017 season at this point. He’s also not sure what quarterback Carson Palmer will do as their last conversation had nothing to do with football. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said this week that he thinks Palmer will announce soon that he plans to play in 2017.
Then ask to be traded. Nothing changed:
I like Larry but if he comes back to this cardinals team with palmer at QB, they aren’t doing better than 7-8-1
Very classy player…..
Could someone let me in on the 7-8-1 ?
Class Act. Doesnt know how to spell diva, but the one year window for the Cards is closed after they got curb stomped by the Panthers in the NFC title game.
It’s already been said. This team is in decline and 7-8-1 might be too optimistic.
There’s always the Pats for the minimum.
Tank the pre-season so Arizona is forced to cut you, then come to New England on a cheap deal…if they have room for you, that is.
Come to the ATL Larry, get that ring you so deserve!
Come to Tampa and Join Big Mike Evans!
Fitz is great and he does it the right way but the same can’t be said of his coach and GM. Between them they threw enough shade at their own team to darken that locker room but good. It’s hard to believe that just goes away with the turn of a page on a calendar.
So he wants to go out on 5 – 11 ?
So wanted him to sign with the Pats when he was a FA a few years ago, but respect that he was loyal to his team and fans.
The playoffs choking seahorse defense just wet itself!
What does July 8th 2001 got to do with this ?
Seriously, Arizona can’t trade or release Fitz due to his contract. Either he plays there or he retires. Him and Brady woulda made a nice fit though. Arizona will bring the band back together one more time. Problem is, Arians, Fitz and Palmer have had enough. No chance, but they’re stuck with them. That’s gonna be one bad division next year. Seattle is toast too.
What a classy guy. Michael Bidwill has said Fitz wasn’t going to be playing anywhere but Arizona this year, so any ideas about a trade to a contender team are futile. The only thing he can do is honor his contract, retire, and then come out of retirement and go to a team that is competitive and has a snowball’s chance in Hell of getting to the SB.
Fitz still has enough in the tank and is playing at a high enough level that he has as many years left as he wants. Arians hasn’t used him efficiently, which has hurt both Fitz and the team.
The Cards’ problem was not a lack of talent last season but poor management of that talent, and they are now running out of time with that too.
For Fitz, the world is his to do what makes him happy after football and I was a little surprised that he came back but, at the same time wouldn’t see him walking our on a commitment. The NFL Owners/Management should have as much integrity!
Palmer had a poor season, but the defensive decline was an even bigger issue. The defense has been good enough in the past to overcome poor QB play, but they put the offense in positions to where they had to win shootouts, which Palmer clearly wasn’t capable of doing. Palmer is aging. What’s the defense’s excuse?