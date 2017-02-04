Many great players are calling Tom Brady the best ever

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 4, 2017, 4:19 PM EST

Is Patriots quarterback Tom Brady the greatest player in NFL history? A long list of Hall of Fame players think so.

As Brady prepares to play in his NFL record seventh Super Bowl, he’s been proclaimed the best ever to play the game by a couple dozen Hall of Famers, as compiled by NFL writer Dov Kleiman.

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said he’s always considered Joe Montana the greatest, but has now changed his mind and gives the nod to Brady.

After the Patriots won their 201st game with Brady starting, the most in NFL history, Brett Favre released a video saying to Brady, “You’re the best.”

“I surrender,” wrote Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton. “He is the greatest QB ever.”

Ray Lewis, perhaps the best defensive player of Brady’s generation, called Brady “the best quarterback we’ve ever seen.”

Lewis’s teammate Ed Reed agreed in an Inside the NFL segment, as did Boomer Esiason (although Phil Simms wouldn’t commit).

Darrelle Revis, who has played both with and against Brady, calls him the best ever.

The great former Steelers receiver Hines Ward called Brady the best of all time this week.

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders said this week that Brady is obviously the greatest quarterback ever.

Kurt Warner, a Hall of Fame candidate, said this week that Brady has already settled the debate and established himself as the best quarterback ever.

Joe Theismann said the same this week.

And a great coach who was a pretty big quarterback, Jim Harbaugh, called Brady the best football player ever.

A fifth Super Bowl ring could be a crowning achievement for Brady, but many of the all-time greats think Brady is already the greatest of all time.