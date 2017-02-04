 Skip to content

Matt Ryan is the 2016 NFL MVP

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2017, 8:58 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will be trying to bring Atlanta their first Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night and he became the franchise’s first winner of the NFL’s most valuable player award on Saturday night.

Ryan was the favorite for the award and his win was announced at the NFL Honors event on the eve of the Super Bowl in Houston on Saturday. Ryan was also named the offensive player of the year during the event.

Ryan had the highest passer rating and yards per attempt in the league during the regular season while also finishing second in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. He set career highs across the board and piloted the league’s highest scoring offense to an NFC South title.

Ryan hasn’t slowed down at all in the postseason and he could add another MVP award on Sunday if he’s able to pick apart New England’s defense in Super Bowl LI. No player has pulled off that double since 2017 Hall of Famer Kurt Warner won MVP for the 1999 season as well as Super Bowl XXXIV.

32 Responses to “Matt Ryan is the 2016 NFL MVP”
  1. tadams198611 says: Feb 4, 2017 9:00 PM

    Congrats to Matty Ice

  2. whybotherifeverythinggetscensored says: Feb 4, 2017 9:00 PM

    Kiss of death: No NFL MVP has won the Super Bowl since 2000.

  3. juice08 says: Feb 4, 2017 9:00 PM

    They have to change the timing of these awards.

    Matt Ryan absolutely deserves it, but now he’s gonna get rolled by a chip on his shoulder Brady. Poor guy.

  4. whybotherifeverythinggetscensored says: Feb 4, 2017 9:00 PM

    It is like a Madden cover.

  5. exinsidetrader says: Feb 4, 2017 9:00 PM

    Over-rated.

  6. firecracker87 says: Feb 4, 2017 9:01 PM

    I think the chip on Brady’s shoulder just grew a few yards.

  7. ctiggs says: Feb 4, 2017 9:01 PM

    Matty Ice proved alot to me this year i will give him credit. Also, TO should have made the HOF #goNiners #NobodyhasitbetterthanUS

  8. 8oneanddones says: Feb 4, 2017 9:02 PM

    Matt Ryan: 3 playoff wins

    Tom Brady: 3 super bowl MVPs

    Can’t wait for the game!

  9. PFT's Most Moderated says: Feb 4, 2017 9:04 PM

    Thank goodness it wasn’t Tom Brady. So sick of that non-deserving, severely overrated, no-talent winning it.

  10. sidepull says: Feb 4, 2017 9:05 PM

    Enjoy it for the night…the GOAT and SB MVP is suiting up tomorrow and you know who it is. Its OK Matty to have butterflies…it being your first SB. Get with the GOAT after the game, get some tips, he learned how to make them butterflies fly in formation, long ago.

  11. celticsforever says: Feb 4, 2017 9:06 PM

    Manning, Ryan and all these clowns can gather meaningless mvp awards all day long. Brady just gathers Superbowl trophies.

    The mvp award is a joke anyways. Simply handed out by default to the QB with the best stats that year. Remember when AP rushed for over 2000 yards and there seemed to be no chance he would win the mvp because of some idiot qb???

    Heck, one year I thing Suh should have won the mvp playing in Detroit. They would have won about 2 games instead of 10 because of him alone.

  12. jimnaizeeum says: Feb 4, 2017 9:08 PM

    Look at his playoff record, 9 years and 3 wins…two were this year.
    How does he have that nick name?

  13. contra74isloosebutthole says: Feb 4, 2017 9:09 PM

    As long as the winner wasn’t suspended for part of the season for CHEATING.

  14. cdysart101 says: Feb 4, 2017 9:10 PM

    Just gotta get the ring now….

  15. alleycat702 says: Feb 4, 2017 9:10 PM

    I agree with juice08: the timing of the presentation is absolutely terrible! They should present this AFTER the SB.

    That being said, congregations to Matt Ryan.

  16. shadywarrior says: Feb 4, 2017 9:12 PM

    Congrats, glad to see this kid finally be who I thought he could be coming out of BC. Seems like a stand-up guy, and he balled out for 16 games, so I can’t argue with this. Wish Brady could’ve gone 16 and seen how it played out, but whatever, the real prize is up for grabs tomorrow. Should be a good one.

  17. heybackatyou says: Feb 4, 2017 9:12 PM

    With alternative facts, Brady would have won.

  18. riraider says: Feb 4, 2017 9:13 PM

    Good choice.

  19. ariani1985 says: Feb 4, 2017 9:14 PM

    But turd nation said that error Rodgers would win in a land slide! Ready to eat crow fake stock holders?

  20. panagos91 says: Feb 4, 2017 9:16 PM

    8oneanddones says:
    Feb 4, 2017 9:02 PM
    Matt Ryan: 3 playoff win
    ____________________

    Matt Ryan has 3 playoff wins.

    Every Cowboys QB since 2000 has a combined 2 wins, just wanted to point that out.

  21. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Feb 4, 2017 9:18 PM

    If the Patriots go 3-1 without Brady, how do you argue he is the MVP? Clearly Matt Ryan deserved it more and I say that as a Patriots fan.

  22. tonebones says: Feb 4, 2017 9:19 PM

    That just goes to show you, the best way to help your QB is to build up your defense. Congtrats to Ryan and the Falcons’ organization.

  23. cheeseisfattening says: Feb 4, 2017 9:20 PM

    Cheeseheads who were telling everyone at the end of the season that Rodgers was going to be the MVP are crying in their poutine tonight just like they were at the end of the NFCCG.

  24. carloswlassiter says: Feb 4, 2017 9:20 PM

    Congrats to Ryan. He deserved it.

  25. patsfan112 says: Feb 4, 2017 9:21 PM

    So…Falcons will lose tomorrow? Fine by me.

  26. happywalkhappydog says: Feb 4, 2017 9:23 PM

    Congrats Matty Ice! Tomorrow, our Super Bowl Ring! We are setting New Standards this year #RiseUp

  27. tylawspick6 says: Feb 4, 2017 9:26 PM

    brady ready to shred that d

  28. adrianbeatason says: Feb 4, 2017 9:26 PM

    Will be interesting to see if Matt Ryan can maintain his level of performance in the years to come. It kind of seems to me like he is going to regress, especially if their offense loses some of their many weapons in the near future. I am basically suggesting that his elite performance all of a sudden is due to them having so many weapons.

  29. ikeclanton says: Feb 4, 2017 9:29 PM

    patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    Feb 4, 2017 9:18 PM
    If the Patriots go 3-1 without Brady, how do you argue he is the MVP? Clearly Matt Ryan deserved it more and I say that as a Patriots fan.

    That’s funny, because you literally have never said anything as a Patriots fan before. Is this the first time? Have your Jets finally folded after paying Darrelle Revis a new 300 million guaranteed contract to play safety?

  30. lukedunphysscienceproject says: Feb 4, 2017 9:30 PM

    Congrats to Ryan on winning the Karl Malone Memorial Trophy, given to the player that everyone knows isn’t really the MVP but gets it anyway because people get bored giving it to the same person every year.

    If Aaron Rodgers had blown out his knee in training camp, the Packers would have been 2-14 this year. But we can all just pretend Ryan was more “valuable” to his team than Rodgers was to his.

  31. carloswlassiter says: Feb 4, 2017 9:34 PM

    lukedunphysscienceproject says:
    Feb 4, 2017 9:30 PM

    If Aaron Rodgers had blown out his knee in training camp, the Packers would have been 2-14 this year. But we can all just pretend Ryan was more “valuable” to his team than Rodgers was to his.
    ————————————————————-
    Didn’t Matt Flynn plays lights out when he filled in for Rodgers?

  32. agent7g says: Feb 4, 2017 9:34 PM

    whybotherifeverythinggetscensored says:
    Feb 4, 2017 9:00 PM
    Kiss of death: No NFL MVP has won the Super Bowl since 2000.

    Also the NFL MVP hasn’t played in more than half of those Super Bowls. So it’s not really a “kiss of death”, we’re just due for that trend to change.

