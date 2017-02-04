Matt Ryan is the 2016 NFL MVP

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2017, 8:58 PM EST

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will be trying to bring Atlanta their first Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night and he became the franchise’s first winner of the NFL’s most valuable player award on Saturday night.

Ryan was the favorite for the award and his win was announced at the NFL Honors event on the eve of the Super Bowl in Houston on Saturday. Ryan was also named the offensive player of the year during the event.

Ryan had the highest passer rating and yards per attempt in the league during the regular season while also finishing second in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. He set career highs across the board and piloted the league’s highest scoring offense to an NFC South title.

Ryan hasn’t slowed down at all in the postseason and he could add another MVP award on Sunday if he’s able to pick apart New England’s defense in Super Bowl LI. No player has pulled off that double since 2017 Hall of Famer Kurt Warner won MVP for the 1999 season as well as Super Bowl XXXIV.