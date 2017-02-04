Matt Ryan is the 2016 NFL MVP

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will be trying to bring Atlanta their first Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night and he became the franchise’s first winner of the NFL’s most valuable player award on Saturday night.
Ryan was the favorite for the award and his win was announced at the NFL Honors event on the eve of the Super Bowl in Houston on Saturday. Ryan was also named the offensive player of the year during the event.
Ryan had the highest passer rating and yards per attempt in the league during the regular season while also finishing second in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. He set career highs across the board and piloted the league’s highest scoring offense to an NFC South title.
Ryan hasn’t slowed down at all in the postseason and he could add another MVP award on Sunday if he’s able to pick apart New England’s defense in Super Bowl LI. No player has pulled off that double since 2017 Hall of Famer Kurt Warner won MVP for the 1999 season as well as Super Bowl XXXIV.
Congrats to Matty Ice
Kiss of death: No NFL MVP has won the Super Bowl since 2000.
They have to change the timing of these awards.
Matt Ryan absolutely deserves it, but now he’s gonna get rolled by a chip on his shoulder Brady. Poor guy.
It is like a Madden cover.
Over-rated.
I think the chip on Brady’s shoulder just grew a few yards.
Matty Ice proved alot to me this year i will give him credit. Also, TO should have made the HOF #goNiners #NobodyhasitbetterthanUS
Matt Ryan: 3 playoff wins
Tom Brady: 3 super bowl MVPs
Can’t wait for the game!
Thank goodness it wasn’t Tom Brady. So sick of that non-deserving, severely overrated, no-talent winning it.
Enjoy it for the night…the GOAT and SB MVP is suiting up tomorrow and you know who it is. Its OK Matty to have butterflies…it being your first SB. Get with the GOAT after the game, get some tips, he learned how to make them butterflies fly in formation, long ago.
Manning, Ryan and all these clowns can gather meaningless mvp awards all day long. Brady just gathers Superbowl trophies.
The mvp award is a joke anyways. Simply handed out by default to the QB with the best stats that year. Remember when AP rushed for over 2000 yards and there seemed to be no chance he would win the mvp because of some idiot qb???
Heck, one year I thing Suh should have won the mvp playing in Detroit. They would have won about 2 games instead of 10 because of him alone.
Look at his playoff record, 9 years and 3 wins…two were this year.
How does he have that nick name?
As long as the winner wasn’t suspended for part of the season for CHEATING.
Just gotta get the ring now….
I agree with juice08: the timing of the presentation is absolutely terrible! They should present this AFTER the SB.
That being said, congregations to Matt Ryan.
Congrats, glad to see this kid finally be who I thought he could be coming out of BC. Seems like a stand-up guy, and he balled out for 16 games, so I can’t argue with this. Wish Brady could’ve gone 16 and seen how it played out, but whatever, the real prize is up for grabs tomorrow. Should be a good one.
With alternative facts, Brady would have won.
Good choice.
But turd nation said that error Rodgers would win in a land slide! Ready to eat crow fake stock holders?
8oneanddones says:
Feb 4, 2017 9:02 PM
If the Patriots go 3-1 without Brady, how do you argue he is the MVP? Clearly Matt Ryan deserved it more and I say that as a Patriots fan.
That just goes to show you, the best way to help your QB is to build up your defense. Congtrats to Ryan and the Falcons’ organization.
Cheeseheads who were telling everyone at the end of the season that Rodgers was going to be the MVP are crying in their poutine tonight just like they were at the end of the NFCCG.
Congrats to Ryan. He deserved it.
So…Falcons will lose tomorrow? Fine by me.
Congrats Matty Ice! Tomorrow, our Super Bowl Ring! We are setting New Standards this year #RiseUp
brady ready to shred that d
Will be interesting to see if Matt Ryan can maintain his level of performance in the years to come. It kind of seems to me like he is going to regress, especially if their offense loses some of their many weapons in the near future. I am basically suggesting that his elite performance all of a sudden is due to them having so many weapons.
Congrats to Ryan on winning the Karl Malone Memorial Trophy, given to the player that everyone knows isn’t really the MVP but gets it anyway because people get bored giving it to the same person every year.
If Aaron Rodgers had blown out his knee in training camp, the Packers would have been 2-14 this year. But we can all just pretend Ryan was more “valuable” to his team than Rodgers was to his.
