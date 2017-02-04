Matt Ryan wins offensive player of the year

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 4, 2017, 7:47 PM EST

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has picked up a piece of hardware, though not the most important one he’s hoping to earn this weekend.

Ryan was named the NFL’s offensive player of the year, the league announced tonight.

This is, of course, not even the most important award Ryan is hoping to earn tonight: He’s also the favorite to win Most Valuable Player. And far more important to him is the chance to earn his first Super Bowl ring tomorrow.

Ryan has had an outstanding season and was the odds-on favorite to win this award after he was named the first-team All-Pro quarterback. Next is MVP, and perhaps tomorrow something even better.