Reports: Torrian Gray will coach Washington secondary

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 4, 2017, 1:27 PM EST

The Redskins will add another piece to their remade defensive coaching staff with the hiring of Torrian Gray as their defensive backs coach, per multiple reports.

Gray coached at the University of Florida last season. Prior to that he spent 10 years at Virginia Tech, where he coached Redskins cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Gray played at Virginia Tech then played two NFL seasons with the Vikings before an injury cut his career short. He previously coached in the NFL with the Bears.

Several defensive assistants were fired following last season, and Greg Manusky was recently named as Washington’s new defensive coordinator. Manusky was the team’s outside linebackers coach last season.