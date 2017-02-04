Terrell Owens didn’t make the Hall of Fame

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2017, 6:51 PM EST

The 2017 class for the Hall of Fame will be announced on Saturday evening, but it looks like Terrell Owens will not be among the group celebrating the addition of a yellow jacket to their wardrobe.

Owens was a finalist to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second straight year when the Hall of Fame selectors met in Houston on Saturday. Owens sent out a tweet on Saturday afternoon that announced that he will not be among the people getting a bust in Canton this summer.

Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year. Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

Rick Gosselin of the Dallas Morning News was in the room and passed along word that Owens’ candidacy was discussed for over 32 minutes. That was shorter than the amount of time devoted to former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, both of whom were put up for consideration as contributors along with Seniors candidate Kenny Easley, Owens and the other 14 finalists.