Titans G Quinton Spain says he was drugged, robbed of $113K in jewelry

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2017, 11:23 AM EST
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16: Quinton Spain #67 of the Tennessee Titans hands a game ball to a young fan after a Titans touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Nissan Stadium on October 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Getty Images

Titans left guard Quinton Spain says a trip to a nightclub in Orlando, Florida ended with him as the victim of a robbery.

According to a police report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office obtained by the Associated Press, Spain reported the robbery of $113,000 of jewelry from his hotel room. Per the report, Spain met a woman at the nightclub and took her back to his room where she made him a drink.

Spain says he doesn’t remember anything after that point, but woke up to find two gold chains worth $73,000 and a Rolex worth $40,000 missing. There have been two other reports of similar crimes around the same time, but there’s no indication that they are connected to Spain’s report.

Spain started 13 games for the Titans in 2016 and six in 2015, when he made the team after signing as an undrafted free agent.

1 Response to “Titans G Quinton Spain says he was drugged, robbed of $113K in jewelry”
  1. lsuzilla says: Feb 4, 2017 11:24 AM

    Rich guy robbbed. Feeling little sympathy over here.

