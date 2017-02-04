Travis Kelce would take a Super Bowl ring over a Hall of Fame bust

Posted by Mike Florio on February 4, 2017, 6:11 PM EST

Five years ago, running back LaDainian Tomlinson said he’d prefer a Hall of Fame bust to a Super Bowl ring. He most likely will achieve that goal tonight.

On Friday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce explained that he would take a Super Bowl ring over a Hall of Fame bust. He made his case during a bonus segment of PFT Live, explaining that the experience of pursuing and achieving a championship with his teammates would be more meaningful to him personally than the highest possible recognition for his own individual accomplishments.

While there’s no right or wrong answer to the question, Chiefs fans surely will be excited by the demonstration of passion and commitment by the guy who also made his case for being the best tight end currently in football — not as an exercise in flexing his ego but because Kelce realizes that a high degree of confidence becomes critical to success in the NFL.