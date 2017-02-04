 Skip to content

Travis Kelce would take a Super Bowl ring over a Hall of Fame bust

Posted by Mike Florio on February 4, 2017, 6:11 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 11: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass during pre game warm ups before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) Getty Images

Five years ago, running back LaDainian Tomlinson said he’d prefer a Hall of Fame bust to a Super Bowl ring. He most likely will achieve that goal tonight.

On Friday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce explained that he would take a Super Bowl ring over a Hall of Fame bust. He made his case during a bonus segment of PFT Live, explaining that the experience of pursuing and achieving a championship with his teammates would be more meaningful to him personally than the highest possible recognition for his own individual accomplishments.

While there’s no right or wrong answer to the question, Chiefs fans surely will be excited by the demonstration of passion and commitment by the guy who also made his case for being the best tight end currently in football — not as an exercise in flexing his ego but because Kelce realizes that a high degree of confidence becomes critical to success in the NFL.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Kansas City Chiefs, Rumor Mill
4 Responses to “Travis Kelce would take a Super Bowl ring over a Hall of Fame bust”
  1. intrafinesse says: Feb 4, 2017 6:15 PM

    He’ll get neither.

  2. tonebones says: Feb 4, 2017 6:31 PM

    Try stickum instead of butter.

  3. lance19 says: Feb 4, 2017 6:39 PM

    Kelce admittedly has big potential…
    but the “Dopey Kelce” we’ve seen lately
    makes it hard to root for the guy…

  4. riverhorsey says: Feb 4, 2017 6:45 PM

    Kelce has it right. Tony Gonzalez has an HOF bust but his home town fans have nothing but another busted dream.

    The game is nothing without the fans and when the team wins it all their fans win it all.

    One correction to the Florio story. There is a right answer and Kelce gave it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!