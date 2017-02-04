Trump protests spread to Houston

Posted by Mike Florio on February 4, 2017, 5:57 PM EST

On a day that has seen protests against President Donald Trump’s travel ban in multiple cities, a group of roughly 300 protestors in Houston marched from City Hall to the heart of the Super Bowl festivities in the downtown area.

Via the Houston Chronicle, police halted the march as it approached the Super Bowl crowds.

With the game scheduled for Sunday, it’s possible that additional protests will occur near the open-air Super Bowl Live festivities or near NRG Stadium, site of Super Bowl LI. It’s unlikely that anything short of a massive crowd of protestors will add to the inconvenience of getting around the city and/or to the stadium given the thousands of people who have descended on Houston for the weekend.

On Friday, a federal judge struck down the ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries, sparking an angry response from the President on Twitter and a wave of public protests against the administration’s intent to appeal the ruling.