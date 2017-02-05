 Skip to content

2017 season could open with a Super Bowl rematch

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 10:28 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Kyle Van Noy #53 of the New England Patriots celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

After what was almost certainly the wildest Super Bowl in history, who is up for a repeat in September?

The next NFL season will be starting in Foxborough on a Thursday night and the Falcons are on the list of home opponents for the Patriots next season. The 2016 season started with a rematch between the Broncos and Panthers with the Broncos winning both times.

The other possible opponents for the Patriots are the three other teams in the AFC East, Chiefs, Chargers, Panthers and Texans. 

It’s hard to see a more appealing possibility than the Falcons on that list and the chance to hype up something that could potentially come close to what we saw on Sunday night may be too much for the NFL to resist.

