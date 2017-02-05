 Skip to content

Dont’a Hightower: I wanted the ball and I took it

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 11:47 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Devin McCourty #32 after forcing a fumble from Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

There was a long list of plays that allowed the Patriots to erase a 28-3 deficit and come back to win Super Bowl LI, but few were bigger than linebacker Dont’a Hightower’s sack and forced fumble in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons had a third-and-one on their own 36-yard-line while protecting a 28-16 lead when Matt Ryan dropped back to pass and Hightower came on what he said was not a “complicated” blitz. Running back Devonta Freeman didn’t pick him up and Hightower crashed into Ryan, jarring the ball loose so that defensive tackle Alan Branch could fall on it for a game-changing turnover.

“I saw Matt Ryan with the ball in his hands, I wanted it so I hit him and took it,” Hightower said.

Hightower said the defense came into the second half feeling like they had to make a play and/or force a turnover that would allow the team to dig itself out of a big hole. He did just that, the Patriots scored a few plays later and the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history continued.

 

