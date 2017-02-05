Falcons and Patriots heading to overtime

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 5, 2017, 10:16 PM EST

The Patriots made history by coming back from a 25-point deficit.

Now we’re making history by going to overtime.

The Falcons and Patriots are tied 28-28, and the Patriots won the toss and will get the ball first in overtime. It’s the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

They might be without a key offensive part, as running back Dion Lewis appeared to suffer a significant injury on the final play of regulation.

But the way the Patriots have come back in this one, it’s getting harder and harder to doubt them.