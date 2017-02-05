Falcons and Patriots heading to overtime

The Patriots made history by coming back from a 25-point deficit.
Now we’re making history by going to overtime.
The Falcons and Patriots are tied 28-28, and the Patriots won the toss and will get the ball first in overtime. It’s the first overtime in Super Bowl history.
They might be without a key offensive part, as running back Dion Lewis appeared to suffer a significant injury on the final play of regulation.
But the way the Patriots have come back in this one, it’s getting harder and harder to doubt them.
Where are all of the “this game is over” folks from the first half??
This is, indeed, As good as it gets…
Brady is pretty good.
Does this feel fake to anyone else?
New England wins this. Hands down. Atlanta had their chance for a ring and choked it away
What an awesome Superbowl. Well done NFL.
The fix is in…
Rex Ryan would have won in regulation.
I love never say a bad word about the Patriots ever again win or lose
Doesn’t matter what happens from here. Brady has proven he is the best ever. No team has ever come back from that much of a deficit. I don’t care what any one says, no other quarterback could have done that. He is clearly the best quarterback. EVER.
Shocking. Atlanta was rolling the Patriots and they decided to stop playing and gave the game away. That’s why you never take your foot off the gas. Since they went up 28-3 Matty Ice has been more like Matty Poo.
Holy crap!
The Patriots should have a banner that says ” automatic first down “
atl biggest choke team ever matt ryan biggest flop ever all thoes weapons and u still choking
And here come the overly obnoxious patriots fans.
Atlanta just had the biggest choke in Super Bowl history. Maybe they should have stopped celebrating so much after getting the big lead and kept playing hard.
As a packers fan, I have to ask if Mike McCarthy consulted as a coach in the second half.
Biggest choke job in the history of pro sports. Congrats to the Pats but that was all on the Falcons for blowing that. More specifically, Matt Ryan for his horrid job in the fourth.
thats what the falcons get for beating the vikings back in 1998..bwahahahahahaha
GOAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Pats fans going to be insufferable for another year.
SouthStander says:
Feb 5, 2017 10:26 PM
hell of a comeback by aaron rodgers…..oh wait
The Falcons will be known for that!
Worst Super Bowl ever
I didn’t think I could hate the patriots more than I did before today!!!!!
that was Shamefull