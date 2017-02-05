 Skip to content

Falcons and Patriots heading to overtime

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 5, 2017, 10:16 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots scores a two point conversion late in the fourth quarter against Jalen Collins #32 and Brian Poole #34 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Patriots made history by coming back from a 25-point deficit.

Now we’re making history by going to overtime.

The Falcons and Patriots are tied 28-28, and the Patriots won the toss and will get the ball first in overtime. It’s the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

They might be without a key offensive part, as running back Dion Lewis appeared to suffer a significant injury on the final play of regulation.

But the way the Patriots have come back in this one, it’s getting harder and harder to doubt them.

25 Responses to “Falcons and Patriots heading to overtime”
  1. twinfan24 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:18 PM

    Where are all of the “this game is over” folks from the first half??

  2. 1964bclions says: Feb 5, 2017 10:18 PM

    This is, indeed, As good as it gets…

  3. shlort says: Feb 5, 2017 10:18 PM

    Brady is pretty good.

  4. ctiggs says: Feb 5, 2017 10:19 PM

    Does this feel fake to anyone else?

  5. vancouversportsbro says: Feb 5, 2017 10:19 PM

    New England wins this. Hands down. Atlanta had their chance for a ring and choked it away

  6. dawgturd says: Feb 5, 2017 10:20 PM

    What an awesome Superbowl. Well done NFL.

  7. learysdisciples says: Feb 5, 2017 10:21 PM

    The fix is in…

  8. joebaronich says: Feb 5, 2017 10:21 PM

    Rex Ryan would have won in regulation.

  9. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Feb 5, 2017 10:22 PM

    I love never say a bad word about the Patriots ever again win or lose

  10. rootpain says: Feb 5, 2017 10:22 PM

    Doesn’t matter what happens from here. Brady has proven he is the best ever. No team has ever come back from that much of a deficit. I don’t care what any one says, no other quarterback could have done that. He is clearly the best quarterback. EVER.

  11. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 10:23 PM

    Shocking. Atlanta was rolling the Patriots and they decided to stop playing and gave the game away. That’s why you never take your foot off the gas. Since they went up 28-3 Matty Ice has been more like Matty Poo.

  12. twinfan24 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:25 PM

    Holy crap!

  13. donbat67 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:25 PM

    The Patriots should have a banner that says ” automatic first down “

  14. zeojay says: Feb 5, 2017 10:26 PM

    atl biggest choke team ever matt ryan biggest flop ever all thoes weapons and u still choking

  15. SouthStander says: Feb 5, 2017 10:26 PM

    And here come the overly obnoxious patriots fans.

  16. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 10:27 PM

    Atlanta just had the biggest choke in Super Bowl history. Maybe they should have stopped celebrating so much after getting the big lead and kept playing hard.

  17. qoojo says: Feb 5, 2017 10:27 PM

    As a packers fan, I have to ask if Mike McCarthy consulted as a coach in the second half.

  18. fatsolio says: Feb 5, 2017 10:27 PM

    Biggest choke job in the history of pro sports. Congrats to the Pats but that was all on the Falcons for blowing that. More specifically, Matt Ryan for his horrid job in the fourth.

  19. leatherface2012 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:27 PM

    thats what the falcons get for beating the vikings back in 1998..bwahahahahahaha

  20. joko12blog says: Feb 5, 2017 10:27 PM

    GOAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  21. seahawkfanfrom1970s says: Feb 5, 2017 10:27 PM

    Pats fans going to be insufferable for another year.

  22. leatherface2012 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:28 PM

    SouthStander says:
    Feb 5, 2017 10:26 PM
    And here come the overly obnoxious patriots fans.

    hell of a comeback by aaron rodgers…..oh wait

  23. shlort says: Feb 5, 2017 10:28 PM

    The Falcons will be known for that!

  24. orangeandbluethroughandthrough says: Feb 5, 2017 10:28 PM

    Worst Super Bowl ever

    I didn’t think I could hate the patriots more than I did before today!!!!!

  25. donbat67 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:28 PM

    that was Shamefull

