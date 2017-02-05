Falcons extend lead as Patriots sputter on offense

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 7:31 PM EST

There’s a long way to go in this one, but it’s quickly beginning to feel like Atlanta’s day.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Atlanta offense has found the gas pedal as the New England offense continues to sputter.

The end result is a Falcons lead that, unless the Patriots can begin to solve an aggressive young Atlanta defense, may be insurmountable.

Following the first touchdown of the game, the Falcons forced another three and out. The Falcons then quickly drove the length of the field, capping the drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass from NFL MVP Matt Ryan to receiver Austin Hooper on third and nine.

The Falcons now has a 14-point margin. New England’s chances of winning this one will hinge on whether they can score before the end of the half — and if they can keep Atlanta from scoring again. Especially since the Falcons will get the ball to begin the third quarter.