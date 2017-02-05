 Skip to content

Falcons extend lead as Patriots sputter on offense

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 7:31 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a play against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

There’s a long way to go in this one, but it’s quickly beginning to feel like Atlanta’s day.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Atlanta offense has found the gas pedal as the New England offense continues to sputter.

The end result is a Falcons lead that, unless the Patriots can begin to solve an aggressive young Atlanta defense, may be insurmountable.

Following the first touchdown of the game, the Falcons forced another three and out. The Falcons then quickly drove the length of the field, capping the drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass from NFL MVP Matt Ryan to receiver Austin Hooper on third and nine.

The Falcons now has a 14-point margin. New England’s chances of winning this one will hinge on whether they can score before the end of the half — and if they can keep Atlanta from scoring again. Especially since the Falcons will get the ball to begin the third quarter.

64 Responses to “Falcons extend lead as Patriots sputter on offense”
  1. pamperpro says: Feb 5, 2017 7:32 PM

    Loving it!

    Pucker up cheat fans!!

  2. vancouversportsbro says: Feb 5, 2017 7:32 PM

    Look for the cheaters to start putting in illegal receivers, holding, or pick plays after the half. Too bad the falcons are better

  3. tajuara says: Feb 5, 2017 7:32 PM

    But but the Pats beat the Texans and the Steelers (without Bell), what’s going on?

  4. orange and blue own the nfl says: Feb 5, 2017 7:32 PM

    Bigger stronger faster

    Not even cheating is gonna help

  5. SouthStander says: Feb 5, 2017 7:33 PM

    New England better the entire area on suicide watch. Lol.

    The patriots look like garbage. This is the kind of game obnoxious pats’ fans deserve.

  6. skawh says: Feb 5, 2017 7:33 PM

    Atlanta! Time for your defense to rise up and hold NE for no score in the first half. 21-0 to end the half sounds good!

  7. lemmetalkwouldya says: Feb 5, 2017 7:33 PM

    Stunned. Absolutely stunned.

    Atlanta has the perfect game plan on both sides of the ball……. completely OWNING the Patriots

  8. osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says: Feb 5, 2017 7:34 PM

    Told ‘ya this was gonna happen Patriots fans. It’s SB48 all over again.

  9. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Feb 5, 2017 7:34 PM

    Where is the end zone malitia lolololo

  10. wib22 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:34 PM

    Belicheat is yelling at the refs since his spying has clearly not been working.

  11. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 7:35 PM

    That Atlanta defense is so athletic. They are able to bring pressure and make Brady throw the ball sooner than he wants. That doesn’t happen very often.

  12. trozenfundra says: Feb 5, 2017 7:36 PM

    Patriots being outplayed, outcoached and outclassed. Go Falcons~Packers fan

  13. ErikW65 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:37 PM

    A QB past his prime, an organization exposed.

  14. jnichls says: Feb 5, 2017 7:38 PM

    Here come the refs.

  15. wib22 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:41 PM

    here come the refs indeed

  16. jnichls says: Feb 5, 2017 7:41 PM

    Refs can’t help themselves.

  17. nynbkfarsuperiorx says: Feb 5, 2017 7:42 PM

    Na na na na

    Na na na na

    hey hey hey

    Goodbye

  18. spillertime21 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:42 PM

    Taping practices, deflating balls, now the refs are Helping the cheats.
    3 third downs in a row!!!!!
    Unreal

  19. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 7:42 PM

    jnichls says:
    Feb 5, 2017 7:38 PM
    Here come the refs.

    The replays seem to indicate those calls were warranted. If you want to blame someone, blame the ATL secondary for those stupid plays.

  20. stoneydog1000 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:42 PM

    Quit kissing each other, Falcons fans. As Yogi Berra said,”it ain’t over until it’s over”.

  21. donbat67 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:43 PM

    Jiminy Christmas “automatic first down “3 times on 1 drive?

  22. redandgoldhitman52 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:43 PM

    Lmao at the refs helping the Patriots. 3 holding calls on 3rd down to keep the drive alive all on one drive. Patriots definitely need help from the refs because this game is gonna be a blowout.

  23. ronskd says: Feb 5, 2017 7:43 PM

    Refs keeping the drive alive for NE

  24. FoozieGrooler says: Feb 5, 2017 7:44 PM

    Tammy will lose.
    Tammy will cry.
    Tammy fans will blame the refs (I see they already started).

  25. orange and blue own the nfl says: Feb 5, 2017 7:44 PM

    Everyone has a plan…. till they get punched in the mouth

  26. wib22 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:44 PM

    AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

  27. donbat67 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:44 PM

    at least I won my prop bet for first Patriot to cry to the Refs , thank you Julie Ann Edlewoman .

  28. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 7:44 PM

    I can’t say how happy I am to see that pick six!!!!

  29. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:45 PM

    Looks like its Atlanta’s night they’re playing a fantastic game.

  30. stoneydog1000 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:46 PM

    But, then again, Yogi wasn’t always right.

  31. notwhoyouthinkitis says: Feb 5, 2017 7:46 PM

    Oh that pick-6 with 2:21 left in the half was so sweet.

    BTW, if you ever watch Brady after he throws an INT he is terrible at trying to tackle. Really bad with little effort.

  32. jaxon51 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:46 PM

    Tee Hee😊

  33. trozenfundra says: Feb 5, 2017 7:46 PM

    Laughing my butt off. Brady’s self face plant. LOL Nice throw TD Tom! Wrong team tho..

  34. jnichls says: Feb 5, 2017 7:46 PM

    Refs can’t help them with that.

  35. theageofquarrel says: Feb 5, 2017 7:47 PM

    Hotlanta dropping the hammer

  36. jnichls says: Feb 5, 2017 7:47 PM

    Stoneydog1000

    Say what?

  37. tony721 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:47 PM

    HAHAHA!!

  38. stexan says: Feb 5, 2017 7:47 PM

    “Pick 6” Brady having a tough time out there…

  39. jrossizzle says: Feb 5, 2017 7:48 PM

    Guess the Pats needed 4 straight 3rd down gifts

  40. redandgoldhitman52 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:48 PM

    Refs helping the Patriots and still losing 21-0. Refs couldn’t stop a pick 6. This is more embarrassing than mannings performance vs the seahawks. Blowout!!!!

  41. skawh says: Feb 5, 2017 7:48 PM

    I called it up above. It’s 21-0!

  42. leatherface2012 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:49 PM

    yikes..didnt see this at all…otoh, how did green bay lose to atlanta? isnt green bay way better than every team ?

  43. tajuara says: Feb 5, 2017 7:49 PM

    The best ever? Yeah, right LOL

  44. vancouversportsbro says: Feb 5, 2017 7:49 PM

    Brady is a fraud. Easy division has helped these guys out

  45. tony721 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:49 PM

    Look at Brady dive like a fool after the pick six!!
    CRY BABY CRY!!!

  46. buttfumbles says: Feb 5, 2017 7:49 PM

    It’s not over yet but it’s looking good for ATL

  47. crawdaddy1212 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:50 PM

    As a steelers fan this game just makes me mad at mike tomlin. Maybe try playing man coverage next time we play the pats.

  48. deuce2222 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:50 PM

    Greatest. Game. Period!

  49. joko12blog says: Feb 5, 2017 7:51 PM

    Brady has 4 rings

  50. deuce2222 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:51 PM

    AFC East is weak!

  51. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Feb 5, 2017 7:51 PM

    Belichick will make half time adjustments. No lead is too big for the GOAT coach to overcome.

  52. joko12blog says: Feb 5, 2017 7:51 PM

    How many does your qb have?

  53. dynalee10 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:52 PM

    Funny how the refs missed three out of bounds hits from the Pats but seem to see every penalty the Falcons do . DOESN’T MATTER TODAY ! This is Hot Lantas game all the way .

  54. OldDurtyBird says: Feb 5, 2017 7:52 PM

    Shady and Belicheat in big trouble, isn’t it wonderful??

  55. mikeflorioshusband says: Feb 5, 2017 7:52 PM

    The GOAT wouldn’t have thrown a pick 6…

  56. jaxon51 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:52 PM

    Maybe Kraft will call off the dogs and not have the refs help Falcons in second half/ 4th quarter

  57. tigerlilac says: Feb 5, 2017 7:52 PM

    Atlanta is out playing and coaching the Patriots, the Pats are not stretching the field leading to defensive stops and turnovers.

    I have to admit I am incredulous at the game plan.

    Blount had added nothing.

  58. insightfulcomments says: Feb 5, 2017 7:52 PM

    Brady is the goat.

    No capitals, no periods, no acronym implied.

  59. swhughes81 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:52 PM

    It’s obvious poor Brady’s* footballs have regulation air in them.

  60. trozenfundra says: Feb 5, 2017 7:52 PM

    A little bit of vindication for my Pack. Looks like they lost to the best team in the NFL. Hope I’m not to early in wishing congragts Falcons fans. You guys look unstoppable.

  61. bamboozle99 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:52 PM

    TB12 missing the tackle, eating dirt. That’s the highlight of this Superbowl.

  62. redandgoldhitman52 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:55 PM

    Brady was about to throw a second pick6 when he got hit and ball luckily landed in his recievers hands . That atl defense is gonna embarrass The Patriots. 49- 10 final score

  63. jagsfanugh says: Feb 5, 2017 7:57 PM

    So far a beat down. 20-0.

  64. thermanmerman99 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:58 PM

    Zero penalties called on the patriots when pick 6 Tammy has all day to throw and no calls for holding except when it’s on the falcons and still getting housed. Where is Crybaby nation patriot fans now?

