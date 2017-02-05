Falcons get on board first, lead

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 7:18 PM EST

Julio Jones didn’t catch a pass on the first two Falcons drives of the game, but Matt Ryan found his top receiver on the first two plays of drive No. 3.

Jones’ two grabs gained 42 yards and moved the Falcons into Patriots territory shortly after LeGarrette Blount’s fumble gave them the ball. Devonta Freeman followed up those plays with a pair of runs for 24 yards and the Patriots needed a timeout to get themselves together with the ball on their own 5-yard-line.

It didn’t work. Freeman sprinted around the left end on the next play and the Falcons grabbed a 7-0 lead with 12:15 to play in the first half.

Freeman now has six carries for 71 yards and his running plus the arrival of Jones into the mix finally has the Falcons offense looking like the one that led the league in scoring during the regular season.