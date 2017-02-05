Falcons pour it on, push lead to 28-3

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 5, 2017, 8:55 PM EST

The long halftime and their playoff inexperience don’t seem to be bothering the Falcons.

Atlanta has pushed its lead to 28-3 with a Matt Ryan touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman, capping an eight-play, 82-yard drive.

By forcing the Patriots three-and-out on their first chance with the ball, the Falcons gave themselves the opportunity to push this game out of reach with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

Ryan’s spreading the ball around masterfully to all his targets, and the Patriots can’t keep up with their speed defensively.

No team has come back from this kind of deficit to win a Super Bowl, but then, that was true when the lead was only 10 points also.