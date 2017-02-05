 Skip to content

Falcons with the pick-six, extend lead to 21-0

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 5, 2017, 7:46 PM EST
New England Patriots' Tom Brady looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

The Patriots appeared to be close to putting some points on the board and making it a game.

Instead, the Falcons may have gone a long way toward ending it early.

Falcons cornerback Robert Alford just stepped in front of a Tom Brady pass and returned the interception 82 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

The Patriots had driven the ball methodically to the red zone, thanks to some penalties on the Falcons, but Alford’s play was the latest in a series of them by the Falcons.

They’ve sacked Brady twice but continued to hit him throughout the game.

17 Responses to “Falcons with the pick-six, extend lead to 21-0”
  1. bostonisthebestandyouallsukk says: Feb 5, 2017 7:47 PM

    omg i did not see this coming

  2. staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says: Feb 5, 2017 7:48 PM

    Get bent Pats fans. You’re terrible people and you deserve this

  3. 12444uggg says: Feb 5, 2017 7:48 PM

    Keep it up ATL! I’d like nothing more than to post “Deflategate Karma” over and over for the annoying Pats fans that posted the same on literally everything.

  4. abninf says: Feb 5, 2017 7:49 PM

    I’m actually pulling for NE, but hey, I warned everyone all week. People were acting like the game was already over, Brady this, Brady that.

    Brady ain’t winning this one. The Falcons are on another level.

  5. orange and blue own the nfl says: Feb 5, 2017 7:49 PM

    The greatest of all time just doesn’t throw pick 6’s in a super bowl.

    Brady forever disqualified

    #MontanaStillTheGoat

    #NoDiscussion

  6. classyjacklambert says: Feb 5, 2017 7:50 PM

    The refs helped them get this far to keep the ratings up. This is how the pats do without assistance.

  7. bchap17 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:51 PM

    Remember that time Montana threwith. Pick 6 in the Super Bowl?

    Yeah, me either.

  8. gopats413 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:51 PM

    But… But… Tawmy is the Goat.

  9. PFTknowit says: Feb 5, 2017 7:52 PM

    I guess they didn’t cheat this year.

  10. lx2016 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:52 PM

    Take that Mike Florio! Pat fan.

  11. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Feb 5, 2017 7:54 PM

    Horrible pick six. Absolutely horrible.

  12. abninf says: Feb 5, 2017 7:55 PM

    bostonisthebestandyouallsukk says:

    omg i did not see this coming
    ====================================

    Because you wanted to believe what the media was telling you. Just like the election.

  13. skawh says: Feb 5, 2017 7:55 PM

    I said, they only faced 1 legit QB and offense all season. Go Atlanta!

  14. fedora59 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:55 PM

    Three first downs by penalty before the pick six.
    So far, this is a miss match. Patriots are being manhandled.

  15. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 7:56 PM

    I hate the Pats as much as anyone but those three straight defensive holding calls were not bad calls. When you grab the jersey or facemask and it’s obvious, it’s going to be called.

    That said, I was SOOO happy when he threw that pick six. Did I say I hate the Patriots (and their fans even more)? I know it’s only hafltime but that’s a big hole for the Patriots and unless the Falcons come out in the second half and collapse it’s hard to see them being able to come back.

  16. joetoronto says: Feb 5, 2017 7:58 PM

    This game is being won in the trenches, Brady is under constant pressure.

  17. burghfanincincy says: Feb 5, 2017 7:58 PM

    I’m rooting for the Falcons, I loathe the Patriots, I love the score SO FAR–

    And I refuse to rejoice or gloat until it’s OVER. I remember Seattle being up more than a score and blowing it.

