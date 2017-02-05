Falcons with the pick-six, extend lead to 21-0

The Patriots appeared to be close to putting some points on the board and making it a game.
Instead, the Falcons may have gone a long way toward ending it early.
Falcons cornerback Robert Alford just stepped in front of a Tom Brady pass and returned the interception 82 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
The Patriots had driven the ball methodically to the red zone, thanks to some penalties on the Falcons, but Alford’s play was the latest in a series of them by the Falcons.
They’ve sacked Brady twice but continued to hit him throughout the game.
Three first downs by penalty before the pick six.
So far, this is a miss match. Patriots are being manhandled.
I hate the Pats as much as anyone but those three straight defensive holding calls were not bad calls. When you grab the jersey or facemask and it’s obvious, it’s going to be called.
That said, I was SOOO happy when he threw that pick six. Did I say I hate the Patriots (and their fans even more)? I know it’s only hafltime but that’s a big hole for the Patriots and unless the Falcons come out in the second half and collapse it’s hard to see them being able to come back.
This game is being won in the trenches, Brady is under constant pressure.
I’m rooting for the Falcons, I loathe the Patriots, I love the score SO FAR–
And I refuse to rejoice or gloat until it’s OVER. I remember Seattle being up more than a score and blowing it.