Falcons with the pick-six, extend lead to 21-0

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 5, 2017, 7:46 PM EST

The Patriots appeared to be close to putting some points on the board and making it a game.

Instead, the Falcons may have gone a long way toward ending it early.

Falcons cornerback Robert Alford just stepped in front of a Tom Brady pass and returned the interception 82 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

The Patriots had driven the ball methodically to the red zone, thanks to some penalties on the Falcons, but Alford’s play was the latest in a series of them by the Falcons.

They’ve sacked Brady twice but continued to hit him throughout the game.