FOX televises interview with President Trump at 4:00 p.m. ET

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 3:44 PM EST

Eventually, the Patriots or Falcons will be visiting President Donald Trump at the White House (minus Martellus Bennett if the Patriots wins). Before they play for the right to attend a ceremony in the Rose Garden, President Trump will appear on the FOX pregame show.

The interview will be televised at 4:00 p.m. ET. An excerpt released by FOX includes a comment from President Trump that will raise some eyebrows.

After Bill O’Reilly points out that Russian president Vladimir Putin is a “killer,” Trump says: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country’s so innocent?”

It’s an interesting way to put it. And by interesting I mean a little terrifying.

Countries engage in killing during times of war. But it’s nothing about which to be nonchalant or flippant, in times of war or peace or the ambiguous gulf between the two in which it seems we perpetually reside.