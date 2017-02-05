 Skip to content

FOX to use five-second delay for pregame, halftime shows

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 4:51 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Lady Gaga speaks onstage at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Press Conference on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Regardless of whether the NFL did or didn’t instruct Lady Gaga to avoid making any political statements during the Sunday’s halftime show, FOX will be able to silence her if she chooses to inject a little First Amendment into the Fifty-first Super Bowl.

Via Michael McCarthy of Sporting News, FOX will employ a five-second delay during the pregame and halftime shows. It’s unclear whether FOX will be hoping to avoid a wardrobe malfunction or a political statement; McCarthy points to mounting speculation that Lady Gaga or pregame performers from Hamilton will choose to express their views regarding the travel ban or other political issues.

During a pre-Super Bowl press conference, Lady Gaga said that her halftime show will celebrate “inclusion” and “equality.”

Apart from the existence of a delay and the parameters for its use, it’s safe to assume that the contracts signed by the talent performing before and during the Super Bowl contain clear language about what can and can’t be done, with stiff financial penalties that automatically attach in the event of a breach.

30 Responses to “FOX to use five-second delay for pregame, halftime shows”
  1. sportswart says: Feb 5, 2017 4:54 PM

    Thank you FOX. Nobody wants to see a wardrobe malfunction on that gal..

  2. 'boys4life says: Feb 5, 2017 4:55 PM

    Breakout the Storm troopers

  3. partmachine says: Feb 5, 2017 4:55 PM

    Why can’t it just be a football game?

  4. maust1013 says: Feb 5, 2017 4:55 PM

    Does anyone with half a brain doubt this has been going on since the last Houston Super Bowl? But yeah we get it, this time it’s personal right? Could we stop politicizing everything for just a few hours?

  5. jakec4 says: Feb 5, 2017 4:57 PM

    Whats one more celebrity shooting their mouth off about a country that has allowed them to shoot there mouth off because someone else spilled their blood for them.

  6. questionableprovenance says: Feb 5, 2017 4:58 PM

    Five seconds is not going to be enough to censor the response from the crowd, which I expect to range from booing to perhaps somewhat vile language.

    “And now for an unscheduled commercial break…”

  7. curmudgeon13 says: Feb 5, 2017 4:58 PM

    Nada GaGa…..

  8. drunkraider says: Feb 5, 2017 4:58 PM

    great now the cry babies have something else to riot….i mean protest about.

  9. OldDurtyBird says: Feb 5, 2017 4:59 PM

    Thank you Fox, we don’t need to hear from left wing lunatics today.
    They can march tomorrow hopefully into a lake.

  10. cincyfredo says: Feb 5, 2017 5:01 PM

    Just sing (lipsync) Gaga.
    No one cares if you like Trump or not.

  11. leatherface2012 says: Feb 5, 2017 5:01 PM

    yeah ok gaga, with your net worth well north of $250 million, we don’t need to hear how down you are with all the oppressed of the world..yep, no oppression under obama, it all just started 16 days ago with trump. you lefties need a stinking reality check. also springsteen, he does a concert recently and says “i stand b4 you, an embarrassed American”. well thats a simple thing to fix bruce..renounce your citizenship.

  12. MichaelEdits says: Feb 5, 2017 5:01 PM

    I watch the Patriots/Panthers Super Bowl in China. There was a one-hour delay. I had to read about the wardrobe malfunction the next day. I don’t think they put a tape delay on Prince. Play that, um, guitar.

  13. cadreamer1969 says: Feb 5, 2017 5:02 PM

    The pregame show is so bad I had to change the channel to golf and won’t go back until kickoff.

  14. kcchefs58 says: Feb 5, 2017 5:04 PM

    Super Bowl hoopla is annoying. Just play the damn game like every other one.

  15. liparulos says: Feb 5, 2017 5:05 PM

    How about if, instead of President Trump, the “entertainers” criticize Commissioner Goodell? Will they still get the #SpartacusSuperBowl treatment?

  16. backuppunter says: Feb 5, 2017 5:14 PM

    Yeah I hate it when celeberties that are unqualified to talk politics try to tell americans what to think. that’s why i voted for trump

  17. maestro1899 says: Feb 5, 2017 5:17 PM

    partmachine says:
    Feb 5, 2017 4:55 PM
    Why can’t it just be a football game?

    – – – – – –

    Because money is involved.

  18. hummer53 says: Feb 5, 2017 5:18 PM

    There’s no 1st amendment right to say what you want on a private TV network telecast.

  19. kingpel says: Feb 5, 2017 5:18 PM

    I am hoping these idiotic celebrities ruin the half time show for good so we can get to a normal format. It will be better for the players and the fans.

  20. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 5, 2017 5:21 PM

    “The pregame show is so bad I had to change the channel to golf and won’t go back until kickoff.”

    I’ve got comcast on with the Boston homer press. They are annoying in their own way but less so than Fox

  21. todd6162 says: Feb 5, 2017 5:26 PM

    Don’t need to see no political statements it’s a football game

  22. bryn987 says: Feb 5, 2017 5:26 PM

    Lot of very old commenters here who hate their fellow man. #getoffmylawn

  23. revren10 says: Feb 5, 2017 5:29 PM

    Should’ve had Brantley Gilbert play halftime,

  24. stampnhawk says: Feb 5, 2017 5:32 PM

    One of these days, those clean cut kids from Hooray for Everything will get another shot. And once again remind us that the greatest hemisphere in the word, is, in fact, the Western Hemisphere.

  25. staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says: Feb 5, 2017 5:34 PM

    There are a lot of very vile, angry righties who post on this website. Just an observation

  26. shaggytoodle says: Feb 5, 2017 5:35 PM

    This has the potential to be a very good show, regardless of what you think of her, she has way more talent than previous people that they have asked to perform (coldplay), and while i didn’t mind the RHCP they put on a less than awesome show in my opinion. So I will give her a chance to entertain, and if that doesn’t work every time shes changes outfits you need to drink.

    Party Hard, enjoy the game, designate a driver.

  27. gbsparks says: Feb 5, 2017 5:36 PM

    Putin wins!

  28. truevision21 says: Feb 5, 2017 5:36 PM

    Keep the politicians out of this, please, just for a day! They’re all just like diapers anyway; full of crap and need to be changed!

  29. backuppunter says: Feb 5, 2017 5:37 PM

    Bill O’rielly, celebrity journalist, who doesn’t know anything about how government works interviewing Donald Drumf, celebrity politician, who also has no idea about how government works!!! woo hoo make everything great again

  30. leftlaneisforpassingonly says: Feb 5, 2017 5:37 PM

    I hope it’s over the top political. That’s why everybody is tuning in. If they just wanted normal political commentary they would just watch the news. No, everybody wants something over the top. That’s what needs to be delivered. Hey and if we get to see a boob or two that’s a bonus.

