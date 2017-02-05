FOX to use five-second delay for pregame, halftime shows

Regardless of whether the NFL did or didn’t instruct Lady Gaga to avoid making any political statements during the Sunday’s halftime show, FOX will be able to silence her if she chooses to inject a little First Amendment into the Fifty-first Super Bowl.
Via Michael McCarthy of Sporting News, FOX will employ a five-second delay during the pregame and halftime shows. It’s unclear whether FOX will be hoping to avoid a wardrobe malfunction or a political statement; McCarthy points to mounting speculation that Lady Gaga or pregame performers from Hamilton will choose to express their views regarding the travel ban or other political issues.
During a pre-Super Bowl press conference, Lady Gaga said that her halftime show will celebrate “inclusion” and “equality.”
Apart from the existence of a delay and the parameters for its use, it’s safe to assume that the contracts signed by the talent performing before and during the Super Bowl contain clear language about what can and can’t be done, with stiff financial penalties that automatically attach in the event of a breach.
Thank you FOX. Nobody wants to see a wardrobe malfunction on that gal..
Breakout the Storm troopers
Why can’t it just be a football game?
Does anyone with half a brain doubt this has been going on since the last Houston Super Bowl? But yeah we get it, this time it’s personal right? Could we stop politicizing everything for just a few hours?
Whats one more celebrity shooting their mouth off about a country that has allowed them to shoot there mouth off because someone else spilled their blood for them.
Five seconds is not going to be enough to censor the response from the crowd, which I expect to range from booing to perhaps somewhat vile language.
“And now for an unscheduled commercial break…”
Nada GaGa…..
great now the cry babies have something else to riot….i mean protest about.
Thank you Fox, we don’t need to hear from left wing lunatics today.
They can march tomorrow hopefully into a lake.
Just sing (lipsync) Gaga.
No one cares if you like Trump or not.
yeah ok gaga, with your net worth well north of $250 million, we don’t need to hear how down you are with all the oppressed of the world..yep, no oppression under obama, it all just started 16 days ago with trump. you lefties need a stinking reality check. also springsteen, he does a concert recently and says “i stand b4 you, an embarrassed American”. well thats a simple thing to fix bruce..renounce your citizenship.
I watch the Patriots/Panthers Super Bowl in China. There was a one-hour delay. I had to read about the wardrobe malfunction the next day. I don’t think they put a tape delay on Prince. Play that, um, guitar.
The pregame show is so bad I had to change the channel to golf and won’t go back until kickoff.
Super Bowl hoopla is annoying. Just play the damn game like every other one.
How about if, instead of President Trump, the “entertainers” criticize Commissioner Goodell? Will they still get the #SpartacusSuperBowl treatment?
Yeah I hate it when celeberties that are unqualified to talk politics try to tell americans what to think. that’s why i voted for trump
partmachine says:
Feb 5, 2017 4:55 PM
Why can’t it just be a football game?
– – – – – –
Because money is involved.
There’s no 1st amendment right to say what you want on a private TV network telecast.
I am hoping these idiotic celebrities ruin the half time show for good so we can get to a normal format. It will be better for the players and the fans.
“The pregame show is so bad I had to change the channel to golf and won’t go back until kickoff.”
I’ve got comcast on with the Boston homer press. They are annoying in their own way but less so than Fox
Don’t need to see no political statements it’s a football game
Lot of very old commenters here who hate their fellow man. #getoffmylawn
Should’ve had Brantley Gilbert play halftime,
One of these days, those clean cut kids from Hooray for Everything will get another shot. And once again remind us that the greatest hemisphere in the word, is, in fact, the Western Hemisphere.
There are a lot of very vile, angry righties who post on this website. Just an observation
This has the potential to be a very good show, regardless of what you think of her, she has way more talent than previous people that they have asked to perform (coldplay), and while i didn’t mind the RHCP they put on a less than awesome show in my opinion. So I will give her a chance to entertain, and if that doesn’t work every time shes changes outfits you need to drink.
Party Hard, enjoy the game, designate a driver.
Putin wins!
Keep the politicians out of this, please, just for a day! They’re all just like diapers anyway; full of crap and need to be changed!
Bill O’rielly, celebrity journalist, who doesn’t know anything about how government works interviewing Donald Drumf, celebrity politician, who also has no idea about how government works!!! woo hoo make everything great again
I hope it’s over the top political. That’s why everybody is tuning in. If they just wanted normal political commentary they would just watch the news. No, everybody wants something over the top. That’s what needs to be delivered. Hey and if we get to see a boob or two that’s a bonus.