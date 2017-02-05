Hamilton cast members revise America the Beautiful lyrics, slightly

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 6:36 PM EST

Three original cast members from the hit show Hamilton sang America the Beautiful prior to the start of Super Bowl LI. And the actresses who played the Schuyler Sisters — Renne Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo — made a mild change to the lyrics.

Attached to the phrase “and crown thy good with brotherhood” was “and sisterhood.” The moment drew a large cheer from the assembled crowd.

It has not yet drawn a reaction from any politicians who previously have criticized Hamilton cast members who strayed from the script.