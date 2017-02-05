 Skip to content

Hamilton cast members revise America the Beautiful lyrics, slightly

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 6:36 PM EST
FILE - In this June 20, 2016, file photo, actors from Broadway's "Hamilton", Jasmine Cephas Jones, Phillipa Soo and Renee Elise Goldsberry, from left, attend the Elly Awards in New York. Original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit "Hamilton: An American Musical," will sing "America the Beautiful" during pregame festivities at Super Bowl 51, the NFL and Fox announced Friday, Jan. 27. The performance by the three, who starred as the Schuyler Sisters, will be televised live by Fox prior to kickoff Feb. 5 when the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) AP

Three original cast members from the hit show Hamilton sang America the Beautiful prior to the start of Super Bowl LI. And the actresses who played the Schuyler Sisters — Renne Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo — made a mild change to the lyrics.

Attached to the phrase “and crown thy good with brotherhood” was “and sisterhood.” The moment drew a large cheer from the assembled crowd.

It has not yet drawn a reaction from any politicians who previously have criticized Hamilton cast members who strayed from the script.

5 Responses to “Hamilton cast members revise America the Beautiful lyrics, slightly”
  1. orange and blue own the nfl says: Feb 5, 2017 6:47 PM

    Meh

  2. learysdisciples says: Feb 5, 2017 6:58 PM

    Would rather have seen Beavis and Butthead or something.

  3. briang123 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:00 PM

    Good to see women standing up to the patriarchy.

  4. 13xworldchamps says: Feb 5, 2017 7:07 PM

    Can’t we just have a game and a broadcast without someone trying to make it political…..

  5. runtheball says: Feb 5, 2017 7:12 PM

    I guess they do not realize that brotherhood encompasses all genders.

