Hamilton cast members revise America the Beautiful lyrics, slightly

Three original cast members from the hit show Hamilton sang America the Beautiful prior to the start of Super Bowl LI. And the actresses who played the Schuyler Sisters — Renne Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo — made a mild change to the lyrics.
Attached to the phrase “and crown thy good with brotherhood” was “and sisterhood.” The moment drew a large cheer from the assembled crowd.
It has not yet drawn a reaction from any politicians who previously have criticized Hamilton cast members who strayed from the script.
Meh
Would rather have seen Beavis and Butthead or something.
Good to see women standing up to the patriarchy.
Can’t we just have a game and a broadcast without someone trying to make it political…..
I guess they do not realize that brotherhood encompasses all genders.