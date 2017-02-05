Huge second quarter leaves Falcons up 21-3 at halftime

The Falcons didn’t score in the first quarter of Super Bowl LI.
They made up for it in the second quarter and lead 21-3 at halftime in Houston.
The Falcons scored three touchdowns in the second 15 minutes with cornerback Robert Alford’s 82-yard interception return for a touchdown punctuating their outburst with just over two minutes to play before halftime. Alford, who also recovered a LeGarrette Blount fumble earlier in the quarter was so far gone on the return that he was able to engage in a bit of extra celebration that would have made former Falcons corner Deion Sanders feel right at home.
Alford’s interception put the Falcons up 21-0 and continued a frustrating half for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brady was sacked twice and hit often on his way to going 15-of-25 for 179 yards.
Brady was able to drive the team for a field goal after Alford’s score to finally get New England on the board, but the biggest comeback to win a Super Bowl is from 10 points down so it will have to be a historic second half for the Patriots to get their fifth ring of the Brady/Belichick era.
The effort of the Falcons defense has been the story of the night, but the Falcons offense did just fine after their sluggish start to the game. Devonta Freeman has six carries for 71 yards and a touchdown, Matt Ryan went 7-of-8 for 115 yards and Julio Jones caught three passes for 60 yards. All of Jones’ catches came in the second quarter and the Falcons, who ran 19 offensive plays at 9.9 yards a pop, will have a chance to add to their lead to kick off the third quarter as they’ll be receiving the kickoff from Stephen Gostkowski.
My gosh….Brady looks old. What happened to him
My husband cannot throw a pick six and tackle the defender.
This is the first game, all season, NE has faced a top 10 rated QB. ALL SEASON. Talk about getting a free pass to the SB, and it shows!
Falcons playing like they want it more.
Was hoping to see the Patriots execute better than this.
At least the Patriot fans won’t have to worry about choking away the game in the final seconds today.lolol
Awful game plan by the pats. Blount shouldn’t play rest of game
Where’s those arrogant fans ???????
As a Patriots fan, this is a complete embarrassment. Bill, what the hell man! We failed to get into their hotel to hit the fire alarm, our drone got taken out of the sky, the refs CLEARLY weren’t paid enough! Come on man, this is PATRIOT NATION. WE HAVE TO HAVE REFS ON OUR SIDE!
NHPats? NHPats where are you??? Where’s your non-cheating GOAT??
So when you play the jets, dolphins, and bills for 6 games your defense could be a little overrated?
Deep in a stadium… footballs are being deflated.
Down goes brady, down goes brady!!!!
Anybody get a close-up of pick 6 Tammys hair plugs in HD while he was crying on the bench with his helmet off?
I dont recall Joe Montana ever playing like this in the Super Bowl. GOAT? LMAO
Could not ask for a better first half ,,,I have been telling people for years this Pats team cannot compete with real teams outside their division ! Did you hear that this is the first top 10 quarterback they have faced all year they are the biggest frauds in the history of the NFL
Brady looks old.
Great 1st half… Now may the 2nd half be identical to the 1st half and Falcons RISE UP!
Russell Wilson carved them up just as bad.
I Got broads in Atlanta!
Yeah, and whenever you mention the cupcake schedule they in fact had for the entire season, all you got was thumbs down. NE fans were like Hillary voters. In denial of what was getting ready to happen.
Gettin’ schooled.
Hope the poor Pats at least get one TD? Men vs Boys!
Tom has lost testosterone, his run is over , he has been reduced to a weepy man !
Lady Gaga is coming up.Time for me to take a dump and get some fresh air.
Brady 3 superbowl losses, many interceptions and a pick6. Montana no losses, no interceptions. Montana is the jordan of football. He’s the greatest hands down. There’s no debate.
Montana >Brady
It’s the same buzz saw the the Packers ran into in the NFC Championship game. The Patriots offensive line is in total disarray.
Falcons look great gonna be hard to come back
Hey how’s that “humiliated Roger handing the trophy to Brady” thing looking?
Meh, I said before the AFC Championship the New England defense was a mirage. No top QBs faced all year. The only difference between Roethlisberger and Ryan is Ryan’s receivers are holding on to the ball.
Shocks me that the Pats turned the ball ovet twice when they were in field goal position.
Pats are left with throwing the ball in a hurry up offense to get back in the game.
Atlanta defense is winning this gane and the Patriots offense is losing it.
Nothing better then watching the the cheaters getting blown out by historic proportions when this one is said and done.
What goes around comes around Tommy boy@!!!!!
As a Colts fan seeing this game play out, it’s pretty awesome. I don’t care if NE is getting blown out, because compared to last year, this super bowl is actually entertaining to watch. Honestly, I feel like Super Bowl 50 NEVER HAPPENED.
Patriots and Falcons, thanx for a great game
Not just that. NE played SF, Cleveland, LA Rams, Houston, Ravens, Bengals. Not one was a playoff team last year, and Flacco’s inconsistency at QB knocks him out of the top 10. In short, NE got a free pass to the SB based up their schedule. Why doesn’t every NFL team get NE’s schedule? And NE fans think the league is against them…whatever!
Pretty big difference isn’t it when a defense actually plays well, defense, unlike the garbage the Steelers showed 2 weeks ago when Brady was throwing to guys so wide open and with no pass rush that a half blind grandmother could make those passes.
Falcons is playing as the better team, which they are the better team regardless of what the media gets you to believe.
I loathe the Patriots.
And the game is not over until it’s around 11:00 EST and the clock says “4th Quarter 0:00” with one team having more points than the other.
I’m not celebrating until it’s absolutely official that the Falcons have won.
Plenty of time left.
And somehow Freeman running all over the Pats and a pick six makes you think that? Weird.
They are getting thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball and two turnovers deep in ATL territory have killed them. ATL still has to capitalize so give them credit in doing so.
Taking a dump about now does sound like a good plan. LOL.
Wow…if this keeps up Martellus’ decision on whether or not to go to the White House will have been made for him…that should make him happy.
Patriots fans come out and playeeee.lol
Looks like that Ukranian HGH is wearing off
This Patriots fan isn’t going to make any excuses, the Falcons came with fantastic game-planning on BOTH sides of the ball, and they are executing the hell out of that plan.
Kudos to Dan Quinn and staff, and to the Falcon players.
I don’t know if any team can come back from 18 points down, but if one can, it would be New England. If not, Falcon fans can take pleasure in knowing their team beat the second-best team in the league.
Where you guys at?rofl
Time to let some air out of those footballs, let’s go pats *
The Patriots wins this season included, Houston (2), NY Jets(2) San Fran, LA Rams, Jax, Cleve, Ariz and Buffalo…and it’s that way EVERY FREAKIN YEAR! You never see a huge road playoff win, it always is the easiest path, home field @ Foxboro then the Super Bowl. But it ain’t over. the ATL has to close it out…go get Matt, Kyle, Julio and Freeman…and Belichick doesn’t historically beat the Shanahan’s…Get it done!!!
The 49ers head coach is dominating the best HC in history.
Patriots fans, oh dear. Not going well. Maybe they are not as good as you think they are
Gaga has an amazing body
Wow lady Gaga killed it. That was easily the best halftime show ever. I wonder if Brady enjoyed the halftime show because this game is over and there’s nothing to enjoy about getting blown out in the Super Bowl.
The cheaters better hope the deflator is in the locker room.
How much wieght did the deflator lose by the way?
The new england patriots*
I bet Brady handles the post game press conference a lot better than Cam Newton did.
I said it before the game, that Falcons offense, you can’t give them extra chances, or they’ll throw points around like it’s a basketball game.
Two turnovers is enough to turn the game very badly. Can Brady come back from this? I’d like to think so, but you can’t expect the Falcons to not score at all in the second half, so the Pats D is going to have to show up and play that perfect game for the half to give them a chance.
Brady is off his game, missing guys and not hitting guys in stride when he does complete the passes.
And, the Pats defense needs to stop at least the run or the pass, if they want to even close the gap. They are not stopping anything so far.
New England is playing poorly but ATL is pretty damn good too. That pick 6 was awful.
Brady is working on SB loss 3.
Bradshaw 4-0
Montana 4-0
Brady, Manning,Big Ben, Eli the next tier.
It ain’t over till it’s over
Falcons look great. Pats are feeling what Hawks and Packers felt.
So shame in losing to a better team. Tip o the cap to Atlanta.
This board is loaded with fans of teams that didn’t even get this far, yet they’re talking smack. Enjoy yourselves.
Rex Ryan would have won this game by now.
Bradshaw 4-0
CTE?
Is Von Miller playing?
Tylawpick6 where are you??
Brady is GOAT Boy!
Wow!!! What a FANTASTIC first half! Hope the 2nd continues on like the first 🙂 Go Falcons!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Man, this is Brady’s what? 7 the super bowl? And you lunatics want to detract from that? Haha. No one else is or has ever been better. He may not win this but he is a great player.
Roger is laughing at Brady, again.
Falcons look good. The only team who could have beaten Green Bay.
Belicheat.
ZERO earned championships.
ZERO UNtainted Titles.
ZERO class.
ZERO legitimate lombardi trophies.
Brady, 4-3 in the big game almost 3-4 if cheat carroll doesn’t call a stupid play.