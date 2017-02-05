Huge second quarter leaves Falcons up 21-3 at halftime

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 8:05 PM EST

The Falcons didn’t score in the first quarter of Super Bowl LI.

They made up for it in the second quarter and lead 21-3 at halftime in Houston.

The Falcons scored three touchdowns in the second 15 minutes with cornerback Robert Alford’s 82-yard interception return for a touchdown punctuating their outburst with just over two minutes to play before halftime. Alford, who also recovered a LeGarrette Blount fumble earlier in the quarter was so far gone on the return that he was able to engage in a bit of extra celebration that would have made former Falcons corner Deion Sanders feel right at home.

Alford’s interception put the Falcons up 21-0 and continued a frustrating half for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brady was sacked twice and hit often on his way to going 15-of-25 for 179 yards.

Brady was able to drive the team for a field goal after Alford’s score to finally get New England on the board, but the biggest comeback to win a Super Bowl is from 10 points down so it will have to be a historic second half for the Patriots to get their fifth ring of the Brady/Belichick era.

The effort of the Falcons defense has been the story of the night, but the Falcons offense did just fine after their sluggish start to the game. Devonta Freeman has six carries for 71 yards and a touchdown, Matt Ryan went 7-of-8 for 115 yards and Julio Jones caught three passes for 60 yards. All of Jones’ catches came in the second quarter and the Falcons, who ran 19 offensive plays at 9.9 yards a pop, will have a chance to add to their lead to kick off the third quarter as they’ll be receiving the kickoff from Stephen Gostkowski.