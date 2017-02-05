Jaguars owner speaks out against travel ban

The Commissioner opted to completely avoid politics in his pre-Super Bowl press conference. One of the Commissioner’s bosses has opted to speak out against the most controversial issue to arise in the past 16 days since the new administration acquired power.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan, an immigrant and a Muslim, has concerns about the travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries.
“The bedrock of this country are immigration and really a great separation between church and state,” Khan told Ken Nelson of the New York Times. “Even for the country, it’s not good. . . .”
It’s not good because Khan believes the ban could keep out “the tens of thousands of people who can contribute to the making of America.”
Khan was one of those people, 50 years ago. As a teenager from Pakistan, Khan went from penniless to one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the nation, parlaying his business success into the assets necessary to own and operate an NFL franchise.
Yes, it’s important to ensure the safety of citizens, and it’s important to protect Americans from those who would do us harm. The challenge is balancing security concerns against arbitrary measures that keep out far more people with good intentions than the small handful with bad intentions — and to ensure that the effort to keep out the bad isn’t a pretext for keeping out the good simply because of their religion or ethnicity.
So tired of the NFL getting political. If they turn the Super Bowl into a nonstop political commercial today, I am done with the NFL.
that’s why concentration camps for u.s. citizens like during ww2, is a more effective way to go, imho.
you let everyone in, give them citizenship, then hand select those children, women, and men that you want to strip of all property, and send to live in a fenced shed.
If he is so brilliant, why doesn’t he come up with a better solution. I mean it’s easy to talk crap about something you don’t agree with but you won’t see anybody offering an alternative. Obama screwed this country for 8 years and now we have somone who wants it back the way it use to be, every snowflake is losing their mind. Khan needs to stick to putting a football team together that can win games, NOT worry about politics & immigration.
The issue is not keeping out the good, the issue is determining which are the bad. Why is it unreasonable to take a pause to review and revise the standards for deciding?
Wrong Khan!!! Many, many years ago it was. These are not the same people coming to our country anymore!! Look at Europe, it use to be beautiful. It’s a crap hole now. Ask liberal Europe how it has worked out for them. Ask Germany, ask France, ask Belgium. If Hillary Clinton would of become President, within 10 years, America would be just like Europe, terrorist bombings would just be an everyday occurrence.
Guess what, Shad. A Pakistani Muslim is still able to travel to the US. In fact, so is the large majority of the world’s Muslim population. The restrictions in the Executive Order applies to travelers from just seven of the world’s 196 countries and is not limited to Muslims.
should be more concerned about putting a quality product on the field!
I bet the native Americans wished they had a migration ban in 1400’s.