Jaguars owner speaks out against travel ban

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 8:56 AM EST

The Commissioner opted to completely avoid politics in his pre-Super Bowl press conference. One of the Commissioner’s bosses has opted to speak out against the most controversial issue to arise in the past 16 days since the new administration acquired power.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, an immigrant and a Muslim, has concerns about the travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries.

“The bedrock of this country are immigration and really a great separation between church and state,” Khan told Ken Nelson of the New York Times. “Even for the country, it’s not good. . . .”

It’s not good because Khan believes the ban could keep out “the tens of thousands of people who can contribute to the making of America.”

Khan was one of those people, 50 years ago. As a teenager from Pakistan, Khan went from penniless to one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the nation, parlaying his business success into the assets necessary to own and operate an NFL franchise.

Yes, it’s important to ensure the safety of citizens, and it’s important to protect Americans from those who would do us harm. The challenge is balancing security concerns against arbitrary measures that keep out far more people with good intentions than the small handful with bad intentions — and to ensure that the effort to keep out the bad isn’t a pretext for keeping out the good simply because of their religion or ethnicity.