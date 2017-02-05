Joe Thomas: “Warrior” Alex Mack will have “no problem” playing

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 12:30 PM EST

The Falcons didn’t even list center Alex Mack as questionable for Sunday’s game, even though he reportedly has a broken bone in his leg. Former teammate Joe Thomas isn’t surprised.

“He’s a warrior that has played through some terrible stuff,” Thomas told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “This should be no problem.”

Mack has played with appendicitis, and he likely has had plenty of injuries over the years that were kept under wraps because they never were going to keep him from playing.

Still, the question isn’t whether Mack will play. The question is whether the injury will affect him. Now that the cat is out of the bad, look for the Patriots to “test” the injured area early and often.

While the Saints bounty scandal made talk of attempting to knock opposing players out of a given game forbidden, the reality is that wins and losses often turn on whether or not critical members of the other team can be rendered incapable of playing via the application of clean, legal hits. Coaches and players know it, and Mack’s leg likely will be the target of it on Sunday.