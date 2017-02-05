Julio Jones, Julian Edelman make signature Super Bowl catches

We don’t know how this Super Bowl will end. But we do know we’ve seen two of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history.
First, Falcons receiver Julio Jones made an incredible pass on a deep ball from Matt Ryan, somehow getting both feet down inbounds as he went to the ground on the sideline.
Then, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made an even more incredible pass one a tipped ball over the middle from Tom Brady. Falcons coach Dan Quinn was so sure that Edelman couldn’t possibly have caught it that he challenged, but the officials correctly ruled it a catch on the field, and replay confirmed it.
The Falcons lead 28-20 at the two-minute warning, and we’ve seen two of the best catches ever made in any Super Bowl.
Ghost of David Tyree
Flukiest catch ever. Falcons are choking bad
The Julio catch was insane. No way could Ryan see that angle from that far away, yet JJ still caught it. Wow.
Both catches were quite simply spectacular
Yeah and Chris long pulled a James Harrison great acting on the holding penalty
julios was a glory boy catch while edlemans was the product of hard work. plus julian pronounces the letter j correct
Wow. Is this game happening???!!
It’s turning into a great game. I was dead wrong about Atlanta. They deserve a championship they way they have played. But the Patriots can steal it. Here’s to a great ending . Good luck to all.
Is legarret Blount even in the stadium ?
And the Zebra’s come storming back
This would be the biggest choke in sports history if falcons lose
Given how the last quarter and a half has gone it’s hard to feel about Atlanta winning the game should it go into overtime. They have basically collapsed after going up 28-3. Now Atlanta is looking paralyzed.
They shouldn’t have thought the game is over and stopped playing. They let the Patriots right back into the game. If they had just gotten one more score and not fallen apart the game would have been over. As it is, they are giving New England the game.
Now it’s time for Matt Ryan to prove he is the NFL MVP.
This game is over. It’s going to go into overtime and the Falcons swoon will continue and they’ll basically have given this game to the Patriots. How disappointing.
Matty Ice quite possibly the most undeserved nickname ever.