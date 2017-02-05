Julio Jones, Julian Edelman make signature Super Bowl catches

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 10:01 PM EST

We don’t know how this Super Bowl will end. But we do know we’ve seen two of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history.

First, Falcons receiver Julio Jones made an incredible pass on a deep ball from Matt Ryan, somehow getting both feet down inbounds as he went to the ground on the sideline.

Then, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made an even more incredible pass one a tipped ball over the middle from Tom Brady. Falcons coach Dan Quinn was so sure that Edelman couldn’t possibly have caught it that he challenged, but the officials correctly ruled it a catch on the field, and replay confirmed it.

The Falcons lead 28-20 at the two-minute warning, and we’ve seen two of the best catches ever made in any Super Bowl.