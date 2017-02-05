 Skip to content

Julio Jones, Julian Edelman make signature Super Bowl catches

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 10:01 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

We don’t know how this Super Bowl will end. But we do know we’ve seen two of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history.

First, Falcons receiver Julio Jones made an incredible pass on a deep ball from Matt Ryan, somehow getting both feet down inbounds as he went to the ground on the sideline.

Then, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made an even more incredible pass one a tipped ball over the middle from Tom Brady. Falcons coach Dan Quinn was so sure that Edelman couldn’t possibly have caught it that he challenged, but the officials correctly ruled it a catch on the field, and replay confirmed it.

The Falcons lead 28-20 at the two-minute warning, and we’ve seen two of the best catches ever made in any Super Bowl.

15 Responses to “Julio Jones, Julian Edelman make signature Super Bowl catches”
  1. Carr4Mack52 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:02 PM

    Ghost of David Tyree

  2. vancouversportsbro says: Feb 5, 2017 10:03 PM

    Flukiest catch ever. Falcons are choking bad

  3. Brinke Guthrie says: Feb 5, 2017 10:03 PM

    The Julio catch was insane. No way could Ryan see that angle from that far away, yet JJ still caught it. Wow.

  4. jay25340 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:03 PM

    Both catches were quite simply spectacular

  5. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Feb 5, 2017 10:03 PM

    Yeah and Chris long pulled a James Harrison great acting on the holding penalty

  6. realtruthteller100 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:04 PM

    julios was a glory boy catch while edlemans was the product of hard work. plus julian pronounces the letter j correct

  7. hurley711 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:04 PM

    Wow. Is this game happening???!!

  8. YouCryin?PatsMustBeDoingTheirJob says: Feb 5, 2017 10:04 PM

    It’s turning into a great game. I was dead wrong about Atlanta. They deserve a championship they way they have played. But the Patriots can steal it. Here’s to a great ending . Good luck to all.

  9. donbat67 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:06 PM

    Is legarret Blount even in the stadium ?

  10. donbat67 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:06 PM

    And the Zebra’s come storming back

  11. vancouversportsbro says: Feb 5, 2017 10:07 PM

    This would be the biggest choke in sports history if falcons lose

  12. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 10:08 PM

    Given how the last quarter and a half has gone it’s hard to feel about Atlanta winning the game should it go into overtime. They have basically collapsed after going up 28-3. Now Atlanta is looking paralyzed.

    They shouldn’t have thought the game is over and stopped playing. They let the Patriots right back into the game. If they had just gotten one more score and not fallen apart the game would have been over. As it is, they are giving New England the game.

  13. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 10:10 PM

    Now it’s time for Matt Ryan to prove he is the NFL MVP.

  14. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 10:11 PM

    This game is over. It’s going to go into overtime and the Falcons swoon will continue and they’ll basically have given this game to the Patriots. How disappointing.

  15. hurley711 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:19 PM

    Matty Ice quite possibly the most undeserved nickname ever.

